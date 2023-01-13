Kevin Spacey denies seven more sex assault charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Kevin Spacey has denied a further string of alleged sexual offences against a new complainant.

The 63-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting an alleged male victim between 2001 and 2005, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The accusations include sexual touching, touching over clothing, and forcing the complainant’s hand against his privates over clothing.

The seven charges include three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Mr Spacey, who made his name in Hollywood by appearing in such films as The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, has previously denied five allegations relating to three other men.

The new charges brought against him by the new complainant take the total to 12.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared at Southwark Crown Court for the preliminary hearing via video link on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to all seven charges.

Mr Spacey has been granted unconditional bail and will face a four-week trial on all charges on 6 June. A pre-trial review is due to take place on 5 April.

The earlier charges, authorised in May by the CPS, included four alleged offences of sexual assault and one offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

May’s charges covered alleged offences said to have taken place between 2005 and 2013, with three men alleging separate assaults.

Mr Spacey was in court at the Old Bailey in July to deny the allegations. In that lawsuit, he “categorically denied” the accusations and said he “did not harbour any sexual interest or desire” at the time or since the alleged incident.

The actor was the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015. He has an address in Waterloo, central London, but his home is in the US.