Kevin Spacey cast in British indie film as director says sexual misconduct allegations ‘weren’t a concern’
‘His personal life aside – it’s something I can’t comment on and have no knowledge of – it’s an opportunity to work with one of the acting greats,’ writer Gene Fallaize said
Kevin Spacey has been cast in a new film role one week after it was announced that he will face seven new sexual offence charges.
The House of Cards star is currently facing 12 charges in the UK, including charges of indecent assault, sexual assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
On Monday (28 November), Variety reported that Spacey had been booked for a voice role in a forthcoming indie film in the UK.
The actor will appear in Control, which has been written and directed by Gene Fallaize for Cupsogue Pictures.
It tells the story of a government minister (Lauren Metcalfe) who is having an affair with the Prime Minister (Mark Hampton) and ends up being kidnapped after her self-driving car is hijacked.
Spacey will voice the villain who has taken control of the car and will only appear as a voice, with his filming wrapping this week.
Speaking to the publication, Fallaize said that he “grew up” watching Spacey and wrote the part with him in mind, explaining that while the allegations against Spacey were “a consideration, I wouldn’t say it was a concern”.
“He’s one of the greatest actors of our generation,” Fallaize said. “His personal life aside – it’s something I can’t comment on and have no knowledge of – it’s an opportunity to work with one of the acting greats.”
Last week, it was announced that Spacey would face seven new charges in the UK that allegedly date back to between 2001 and 2004.
The month before, a jury in New York found that the actor did not molest Anthony Rapp, who had alleged the actor had tried to have sex with him when he was 14 years old.
After a three-week trial, jurors decided unanimously that Spacey was not guilty of sexual battery.
This summer, the actor appeared in his first leading role in five years in the film Peter Five Eight, which was screened at Cannes this summer.
