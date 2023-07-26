Watch live: Lawyers hold press conference after Kevin Spacey cleared of sex offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as lawyers hold a press conference after Kevin Spacey was cleared of nine sex offences on Wednesday, 26 July.

The Oscar-winning actor had tears in his eyes as the jury's verdict was read out.

Spacey, 64, had been on trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

He was accused of sexually assaulting four men in the period between 2001 and 2013.

The jury panel acquitted Spacey of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent after 12 hours and 26 minutes.

The House of Cards actor denied all charges, describing the allegations against him as “madness” and a “stab in the back”.

Jurors rejected the prosecution’s claims that Spacey had “aggressively” grabbed three men by the crotch and had performed a sex act on another man while he was asleep in his flat.