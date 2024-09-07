Man charged over death of Edinburgh mother last seen almost a year ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a mother who was last seen almost a year ago.

Khasha Smith, who was 35 when she went missing, was last seen alive and well in a FaceTime call with a friend on 10 October 2023.

The mother-of-three, from Calder, Edinburgh, was reported missing in January by her family, who described her as a “brilliant mum”, after not hearing from her since November.

A 39-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with her death. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police said that following extensive inquiries, Ms Smith is believed to be dead, however, her body has not been found.

Khasha’s family are “devastated”, say police, who said they will “get answers for them”.

Nicola Neil, Khasha’s mum, said in March that she is a “brilliant mum” who is “loved by all our very close family”.

Calley Smith, Khasha’s 18-year-old daughter, said at the time: “We miss her so much. We want nothing more than my mum to walk through the door and to be able to give her a massive hug. It feels like I’m living the worst dream I could ever imagine.”

The teenager said Khasha would “never miss” her birthday nor those of her other daughters - but this year Calley “didn’t hear anything” from her mum.

Dogs, an underwater unit and specialist search officers are among the national resources which have been used to try and locate Khasha since January.

Police have urged anyone with information on the case to get in touch.

Detective chief inspector Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, is continuing to appeal for information.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with Khasha’s family at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them.

“Extensive inquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3915 of January 5. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More follows on this breaking news story...