A murderer who “kicked and stamped” a man to death in the street after calling him a “nonce” for saying hello to a young girl has been jailed for at least 18 years.

Jason Lord, 50, had been walking towards his home in Kenton, Newcastle, on the evening of January 20 when he passed the girl, who approached from the opposite direction. CCTV footage of his last moments shows a drunk Mr Lord ambling along after getting off a bus, before he falls to the ground.

After hearing of the exchange with the 12-year-old girl, Steven Walton questioned Mr Lord’s intentions and jumped in his car to search for him. Upon finding him on the floor, he repeatedly kicked and stamped him while shouting abuse, before leaving him for dead.

Jason Lord was pronounced dead at the scene (Northumbria Police)

The assault left Mr Lord with fatal head injuries and he was discovered by a local resident who called the emergency services. Despite attempts being made at CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a six-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Walton, 42, of The Crossway, Kenton, was found guilty of murder and has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “First and foremost, I’d like to thank Jason’s family for their strength and poise shown over the last seven months since he was cruelly taken away from them.

“We have been committed to bringing Jason’s killer to justice ever since this awful incident, and I sincerely hope today’s outcome can offer them some comfort.

Steven Walton repeatedly kicked and stamped Jason Lord and caused fatal injuries (Northumbria Police)

“On the night he was murdered, Jason was simply walking home when he greeted a young girl as he passed her on the pavement. He did not stop or try to engage in conversation - quite simply, he acted as anyone might have done.

“Walton’s actions, upon hearing about the exchange, were entirely hysterical and his decision to jump in a car and then carry out this brutal attack have destroyed more than one life forever.

“There is never any acceptable excuse for violence, and as a force we will continue to look to take swift and robust action against perpetrators."