A woman who took a vulnerable man’s mobility scooter and left him to die in freezing conditions has been jailed.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, previously admitted killing Neil Shadwick after taking his scooter outside a Tesco superstore in Gloucestershire on 22 January last year.

Mr Shadwick, 63, who used his mobility scooter as his mode of transport, was left overnight in sub-zero temperatures and found unresponsive in the car park on Stratford Road, Stroud, hours later at 6am. He later died in hospital.

Gloucestershire Police said Hawkins rode away on the scooter, later dumping it on Bisley Old Road in Stroud, where it was found by a member of the public at about 8am.

Detectives described the actions of the defendant as “sickening” and said she knew Mr Shadwick was “extremely vulnerable”.

Hawkins, of no fixed address, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter, as well as charges of aggravated vehicle taking, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to Mr Shadwick’s death.

She was sentenced to six years and six months imprisonment at Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday – for the three offences connected to Mr Shadwick’s death as well as for other charges.

Sentencing Hawkins, Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, described the sequence of events that led the defendant to killing Mr Shadwick as “horrific”.

Noting that a neighbour described Hawkins as a regular visitor to Mr Shadwick’s house since the end of 2021, the judge said: “The reality is you extracted from him, or sought to extract from him, money to no doubt feed your then-drug habit.

“What we’ve watched in court is the horrific vision of you and he going to one shop then a cash point for him to get money out and then give to you.

“It became apparent that he wasn’t going to be able to get any money out.”

Describing the night when the incident happened as “freezing cold”, Mr Justice Blair said the defendant then got into the driving seat of Mr Shadwick’s mobility scooter, which the victim was leaning on for balance, before driving off. “You dragged him behind you for a considerable amount of time,” said the judge, describing Hawkins as “turning a blind eye” and Mr Shadwick as conseqeuntly “suffering abrasions”.

