Woman in court over death of disabled man found without mobility scooter outside Tesco store

Kimberley Ann Hawkins is charged with the manslaughter of Neil Shadwick who was found unresponsive outside a Tesco supermarket in Stroud

Alex Ross
Wednesday 15 May 2024 16:31
Kimberley Ann Hawkins appeared via video link at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court charged with manslaughter
Kimberley Ann Hawkins appeared via video link at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court charged with manslaughter (Gloucestershire Police)

A woman has appeared in court over the death of a disabled man who was found unresponsive without his mobility scooter outside a Tesco supermarket.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, of no fixed address, is charged with the manslaughter of Neil Shadwick in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Police were called to the store in Stratford Road by a member of staff who discovered Mr Shadwick on the floor at around 5am on 22 January last year.

The man, who had Parkinson’s disease, was found in sub-zero conditions without the scooter he used as his mode of transport.

He was taken to hospital and died on the same day.

Appearing via video link from HMP Eastwood Park at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court, Hawkins confirmed her name and date of birth before the charge of manslaughter was read out.

Neil Shadwick was discovered unresponsive outside the Tesco store in Stroud (Google Maps)

She was remanded to appear before Gloucestershire Crown Court on 14 June.

Ms Julia Hurrell, chairman of the bench, said: “Mrs Hawkins I hope you have understood everything that has been said.

“We are going to send this charge of manslaughter against you to the crown court as this is not something that can be dealt with at the magistrates’ court.”

