Man arrested for assault after egg thrown at King Charles
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault during a walkabout by King Charles III in Luton town centre, police say.
Bedfordshire Police believe an egg was thrown in the direction of the monarch.
The force said the suspect is currently in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square in Luton on Tuesday.
The King had been temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.
He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.
More follows...
