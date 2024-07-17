Campaigners arrested in Westminster over planned protest ahead of King’s Speech

Support truly

The Met Police has arrested 10 members of a youth campaign group in Westminster on suspicion of planning to cause public nuisance after the protest group stated it intended to disrupt the State Opening of Parliament.

The ceremony takes place at the Houses of Parliament and will see King Charles deliver a speech, written by the new Labour government, that will lay out policies and proposed legislation for the coming parliamentary session.

The high-profile event has attracted some campaign groups, with Youth Demand revealing last week that it planned to disrupt the ceremony over Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

On Wednesday morning, at 10.25am, the Met Police said it had arrested 10 of the campaign group members in Westminster on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

A spokesperson added: “A further 20 to 25 have now gathered in Victoria Embankment Gardens and further arrests are being made.”

Last week the group called for supporters to assemble at Victoria Embankment Gardens on Wednesday morning in protest over Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

King Charles and Queen Camilla depart Buckingham Palace for the King’s Speech ( via REUTERS )

News of the arrests came shortly after Mr Starmer had left Downing Street to attend the ceremony at Westminster.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have also departed Buckingham Palace for the event.

The Met Police said groups had “the right to peaceful protest, but not to commit criminal offences or cause serious disruption”.

Anti-monarchy group Republic is holding a protest along Parliament Street, but cannot use equipment, whistles or sound equipment that will impact horses taking part in the parade.

Breaking story - more to follow...