✕ Close Labour Scraps Rwanda Plan And Starts New Border Security Command-

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce the government’s legislative agenda for the years ahead in the King’s Speech this morning.

As part of the State Opening of Parliament, King Charles is expected to outline around 35 draft laws including a national housebuilding programme to build 1.5 million homes, a bill to enact Labour’s pledge to nationalise the railways and a workers’ rights bill.

The prime minister said the measures would “take the brakes off Britain” and “create wealth for people up and down the country” by spurring economic growth.

As part of the new set of policies, local governments could receive more powers and a law to ensure all government budgets get advance independent scrutiny.

Also expected are new measures to strengthen border security, following on from Sir Keir’s decision to scrap the Conservatives’ plan to send people arriving in the UK across the English Channel on a one-way trip to Rwanda.