Key policies from King’s Speech as Labour unveils promises for new Parliament

King Charles III’s speech marked the state opening of Parliament with the new Labour government on Wednesday, 17 July.

Sir Keir Starmer’s pledges, which the party says will “take the brakes of Britain,” were announced by the monarch inside the House of Lords.

The speech is written by the government and read out in a neutral tone by the monarch, allowing the winning party to outline its priorities for the next parliament.

Wednesday was be the first Speech from the Throne under a Labour government for 14 years.