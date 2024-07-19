Live: Zelensky to make first UK cabinet address since Clinton in 1997 as Starmer claims ‘Britain is back’
Sir Keir Starmer says ‘Ukraine is, and always will be, at the heart of this government’s agenda’
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will make a rare and “historic” address to Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet on Friday, after the prime minister used a European summit to declare that “Britain is back on the world stage”.
The Ukrainian president will be the first official visitor to Downing Street under Sir Keir’s premiership, and the first foreign leader to address the Cabinet in person since US president Bill Clinton in 1997.
He is expected to brief ministers about the situation in Ukraine and the need to expand Europe’s defence industrial base, as well as agreeing a £3.5bn defence export finance deal with Sir Keir.
It comes after Sir Keir hosted a 47-member summit of the European Political Community at Blenheim Palace, where he insisted there was a “real appetite” for a Britain “which is back on the international scene, playing a leading part with maturity”.
“Most of the leaders – if not all of them – are leaving here with a sense of renewed confidence in their relationship with the UK,” the PM said.
Poll reveals popularity of Keir Starmer after first week as PM
Sir Keir Starmer ended his first week as Prime Minister as popular as Boris Johnson was at the height of the vaccine rollout, a poll has found.
Some 36% of the public told pollster Ipsos they thought Sir Keir was doing a good job as Prime Minister, the highest rating for a premier since February 2021 when 37% said the same about Mr Johnson.
But conversely, just 14% of the public think the new Prime Minister is doing a bad job, well below the 41% that thought negatively of Mr Johnson in February 2021 – and the 57% that thought badly of Rishi Sunak just before he called the election.
Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos, said: “Looking at Keir Starmer’s poll ratings there are increasing signs of the new Prime Minister enjoying something of a honeymoon period during his first few days in office.”
Poll reveals popularity of Keir Starmer after first week as PM
Starmer ended his first week as popular as Boris Johnson was at the height of the vaccine rollout
Zelensky: ‘Working with trump will be hard, but we are hard workers’
Volodymyr Zelensky has said working with Donald Trump will be hard if the former US President is re-elected, “but we are hard workers”, our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports.
The Ukrainian president was asked about Mr Trump’s pick for vice president JD Vance, who has previously said he “does not care” what happens in the conflict “one way or the other”.
“Maybe he really doesn’t understand what goes on in Ukraine, so we have to work with the United States,” Mr Zelensky told the BBC.
Mr Zelensky is on Friday to become the first foreign leader to address the UK cabinet since Bill Clinton in 1997.
He said he hoped Sir Keir Starmer’s time as prime minister would be a “special” era in UK foreign policy. And he ruled out stepping down as prime minister until the war is over.
UK borrowing rose to highest levels in 60 years
UK state debt remained at levels last seen in the early 1960s in June, the Office for National Statistics said.
Public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was provisionally estimated at 99.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of June 2024, 2.8 percentage points more than at the end of June 2023.
UK state debt rose to levels not witnessed for more than 60 years in May.
Meanwhile, public sector borrowing was £14.5 billion in June, £3.2 billion less than in June 2023.
The figure marks the lowest June borrowing since 2019, the statistics watchdog said.
Retail sales fall across all sectors
British retailers sold fewer products than expected last month, with falls across all sectors apart from sales of petrol and diesel.
Retail sales volumes, which measures the quantity bought, are thought to have fallen 1.2% in June, down from a rise of 2.9% in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Economists had forecast that the measure would fall by 0.6% last month, according to a consensus supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Department stores were the worst performing sector during the month as retailers said that they had been hit by a combination of election uncertainty, poor weather, and low footfall.
Zelensky to make first address to UK cabinet since Bill Clinton in 1997
Volodymyr Zelensky will address an extraordinary meeting of the UK Cabinet on Friday as Sir Keir Starmer underlines Britain’s ongoing support for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president will be the first official visitor to Downing Street under Sir Keir’s premiership, and the first foreign leader to address the Cabinet in person since US president Bill Clinton in 1997.
He is expected to brief ministers about the situation in Ukraine and the need to expand Europe’s defence industrial base, as well as agreeing a £3.5 billion defence export finance deal with Sir Keir.
The Prime Minister said: “Ukraine is, and always will be, at the heart of this Government’s agenda and so it is only fitting that President Zelensky will make a historic address to my Cabinet.
“Russia’s incremental gains on the battlefield are nothing compared with the collective international support for Ukraine, or the strength of ties between our people.”
During last week’s Nato summit, Sir Keir suggested Ukraine would be able to use the missiles against Russian targets, but Downing Street later backtracked – saying Government policy on the use of the long-range Storm Shadow missiles had not changed.
Council’s ‘spreadsheet’ blunder sees more than 6,500 general election votes missed
More than 6,000 votes cast in a London constituency for the general election were missed off due to a “spreadsheet issue”.
Wandsworth Council has apologised after revealing it had mistakenly failed to include 6,558 votes in the declaration of the election result in Putney. The first published result had shown Labour’s Fleur Anderson held onto the seat with 20,952 votes, beating Conservative Lee Roberts who received 10,011.
However, almost two weeks after the 4 July general election, the council revealed it had made a mistake and published a revised list of the results on its website.
The revision did not impact the overall result, or ranking, but provided Ms Anderson with a greater majority. She took 24,113 votes, increasing her share of the vote to almost 49 per cent.
My colleage Alex Ross has the full report:
Council’s ‘spreadsheet’ blunder sees more than 6,500 general election votes missed
Wandsworth Council has apologised over the issue which thankfully had no impact on the result in the Putney count
Editorial | Starmer has made a good start of wiping up the toxic residue of Brexit
Blenheim Palace, a world heritage site, was a wise choice for the fourth meeting of the European Political Community (EPC), led by Sir Keir Starmer.
Its grand buildings are rich in history. Winston Churchill was born there. It served as a centre for MI5 during the Second World War. It is named after a battle during the war of the Spanish succession, fought in 1713 in Bavaria against the French. If Sir Keir was seeking a redolent “mood backdrop” to complement the convivial mood music he created for his fellow 46 prime ministers, chancellors and presidents, then the warm Cotswold stone provided it.
According to the Blenheim Palace Foundation, this venerable collection of buildings “requires constant attention”. So, too, it might be said, does the UK’s relationship with the European Union and the wider continent, amply represented at this gathering.
For reasons that are too painful to dwell upon, the last few years have marked a nadir in Britain’s association with the bloc. The British economy has been permanently damaged, and the 2016 referendum unleashed demons that still torment British society.
But Brexit damaged the EU as well – it was a “lose-lose” scenario. Rishi Sunak, to be fair to him, did his best to begin the process of rebuilding good relations, but only a decisive break from the recent past – and a change of government – could signal a new beginning.
So it has come to pass. Sir Keir settled into the role of leader with remarkable ease, just as he did at the Nato summit. His unpretentious, workmanlike approach, uncomplicated and untroubled by deep fissures within his own party, was an obvious success.
Starmer has made a good start of wiping up the toxic residue of Brexit
Editorial: The Labour leader has been clear that the UK will not be rejoining the EU, or the single market or the customs union, in the near future. However, this must not prevent his government from renegotiating aspects of the Brexit deal, or from edging Britain back towards our nearest neighbours
Covid inquiry: The key government failings from Baroness Hallett’s first report
The Covid inquiry has published its first report into the UK’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic today, slamming the Conservative government’s planning and preparedness.
The inquiry, led by Baroness Heather Hallett, heard from 69 experts and politicians last year, with former prime ministers Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson and former health ministers Matt Hancock and Jeremy Hunt all giving evidence.
My colleague Albert Toth has the key takeaways here:
Covid inquiry: The key government failings from Baroness Hallett’s first report
The damning report highlights several failures by the government during the Covid pandemic
Watch: Starmer pledges £84m of funding for Africa and Middle East to ease ‘migration crisis’
Climate change a bigger threat to natural world than ground-mounted solar panels, says Miliband
Climate change threatens the natural world more than ground-mounted solar panels do, Ed Miliband has claimed to the House of Commons.
The Labour minister has faced criticism from Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, after he signed off on the 350-megawatt Mallard Pass Solar project across about 2,000 acres in her constituency.
Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay has also questioned the government’s approach to a proposed 114-mile string of electricity pylons across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, which could help carry electricity generated by offshore windfarms, calling for “a pause while the other options are considered”.
But Mr Miliband told MPs on Thursday: “The biggest threat to nature and food security, and to our rural communities, is not solar panels or onshore wind – it is the climate crisis which threatens our best farmland, food production and the livelihoods of farmers.”
“We have to make judgments as members of this House, which is: given the scale of the climate crisis we face, given the scale of energy insecurity we had and energy security threat we face, do we believe we need to build infrastructure? Now I happen to believe we do – yes with community consent, yes with community benefit, yes with the planning rules I’ve set out.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments