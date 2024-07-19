✕ Close Starmer pledges £84m of funding for Africa and Middle East to ease ‘migration crisis’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will make a rare and “historic” address to Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet on Friday, after the prime minister used a European summit to declare that “Britain is back on the world stage”.

The Ukrainian president will be the first official visitor to Downing Street under Sir Keir’s premiership, and the first foreign leader to address the Cabinet in person since US president Bill Clinton in 1997.

He is expected to brief ministers about the situation in Ukraine and the need to expand Europe’s defence industrial base, as well as agreeing a £3.5bn defence export finance deal with Sir Keir.

It comes after Sir Keir hosted a 47-member summit of the European Political Community at Blenheim Palace, where he insisted there was a “real appetite” for a Britain “which is back on the international scene, playing a leading part with maturity”.

“Most of the leaders – if not all of them – are leaving here with a sense of renewed confidence in their relationship with the UK,” the PM said.