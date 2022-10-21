‘Knifeman’ tasered and arrested by armed police near Parliament
Footage posted online shows six officers surrounding restrained suspect
A suspected knifeman has been tasered and arrested by armed police after “behaving erractically” near Parliament.
Footage shared online showed at least six police officers surrounding the man as they restrained him on the street in Millbank.
Scotland Yard said he was arrested on Friday morning on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At around 11:50hrs on Friday, 21 October a man was seen behaving erratically in the SW1 area.
“He was stopped by armed officers on Millbank.
“Police taser was discharged and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. He has been taken into custody.
“There have been no reports of any injuries.”
