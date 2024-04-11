For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The heartbroken mother of a woman stabbed to death in front of her young baby while walking through Bradford has described her devastation.

Monwara Begum, 60, has said her heart has been “broken” by the death of her 27-year-old daughter Kulsuma Akter, who had moved to the UK from Bangladesh.

It comes as Habibur Masum, 25, appeared in court for the first time after being charged with her murder. He was arrested on Wednesday in Aylesbury, after a four-day manhunt, with police confirming that he and Ms Akter were known to one another.

Dressed in a grey sweat shirt and flanked by three security guards, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, during the six-minute long hearing. He has since been remanded into custody to next appear on Friday at Bradford Crown Court.

Speaking to the MailOnline from her village near the town of Sylhet in Bangladesh, Ms Begum said: ‘I am still in shock, my heart is broken, she was my youngest daughter and I adored her greatly.

“She looked after me when my eldest daughter was married and she would get my medicine and do everything for me.

Labour MP Naz Shah lays flowers at the scene in Westgate, Bradford ( Dave Higgens/PA Wire )

“When she moved to the United Kingdom I was alone but Kulsuma would call me every day by video – the only day I didn’t hear from her was the day she was attacked.”

She added: “All I want now is a trial and I want Kulsuma to get the justice in death that she didn’t get when she was alive.”

Ms Akter’s father lives and works in Saudi Arabia, and she is understood to have recently moved to Bradford after living in Oldham.

MailOnline also reports that Masum’s family have moved from their remote village in Bangladesh, fearing repercussions.

On Tuesday, her brother, Hossain, said the family was “completely devastated” by her death.

He said: ‘We are heartbroken and completely devastated. We are not even able to speak and have been crying all the time since this happened.

“We had to call our mother in Bangladesh to tell her the news. Can you imagine what this was like for us? I can’t believe my sister is dead. I’m sorry, I can’t speak any more.”

Emergency services were called at 3.20pm on Saturday after Ms Akter was stabbed multiple times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road. She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries.

The baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident, police said.

Shopkeeper Geo Khan said he was sitting in his store when he heard screams from outside, and discovered Ms Akter on the ground.

Shopkeeper Geo Khan came to Ms Akter’s aid ( Dave Higgens/PA Wire )

“I came out and I tried to check the pulse. There was no pulse.”

He said: “Blood was all over on the floor and there were stab wounds in her neck.”

Mr Khan said he was joined by the passing doctor who took over trying to help the woman, but agreed there was no pulse.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct because officers had contact with Ms Akter before her death, a force spokesperson confirmed.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.

Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences. The men aged 23, 26, 28, and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody, the force added.