Murder investigation after man found stabbed outside London hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A murder investigation has been launched after a man found with stab injuries outside a London hospital died.

Police officers were at King’s College Hospital, in south London, dealing with a separate matter when they came across the man in his 20s outside the building at around 4.55am on Saturday.

The man, who has not yet been identified, had suffered stab injuries and had been driven to the hospital by a friend. Police believe he was stabbed in Clapham High Street.

The force said officers tried to administer first aid and arranged for him to receive emergency treatment, but he died shortly after.

His relatives have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. There have so far been no arrests.

Detective inspector Matt Denby said: “The victim was driven to hospital by a friend, but tragically his injuries proved fatal. As I begin work alongside dedicated colleagues and homicide investigators, my thoughts and sympathies are with this man’s family and friends.

“I can assure them of our total commitment to finding whoever was responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing for any witnesses who are yet to speak with police to make contact with us and share what they saw or anything they know that may assist the investigation.”