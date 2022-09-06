Man pronounced dead after being shot by police following car chase in London
Police are in the process of notifying the suspect’s next of kin
A man has died after being shot by a Metropolitan Police officer following a car chase in Streatham Hill, south London.
“At 9.51pm on Monday, 5 September, specialist firearms officers were in pursuit of a suspect vehicle in the Lambeth area,” said a Met statement.
“The vehicle was stopped following tactical contact in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill. A police firearm was discharged.”
“An occupant of the suspect vehicle, a man believed to be aged in his 20s, sustained a gunshot injury.
“London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were requested. Officers administered first aid prior to their arrival and the man was taken to hospital, where he died at 12.16am.
“Enquiries are ongoing to notify his next of kin. Cordons and road closures are in place.”
More follows
