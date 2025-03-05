Boy, 16, shot dead in south London named, with suspect still at large

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 16-year-old boy shot dead in south London has been named by police.

Lathaniel Burrell died close to a primary school in Paradise Road, Stockwell at 3.20pm on Tuesday.

Murder detectives are now asking for the public’s help to track down the suspects who reportedly fled the scene on a moped.

A family member told Metro: “He was lovely. He had one sister and loved Manchester United.

“He was such a nice boy we are devastated.”

A cousin who came to lay flowers and asked not to be named, laid tribute to Lathaniel, saying: “He was super smart, could have easily gone to Uni. He was so bright and loved his football.

“It’s such a terrible thing. My mum has spoken to his mum who is devastated. She’s in shock.”

open image in gallery Police at the scene on Tuesday ( PA Wire )

One resident said she was at home when she heard kids arguing before three gunshots rang out on the estate.

She told The Mirror: "I was on a Zoom call and thinking 'why are these kids shouting?'. They were chasing each other. I heard one shout 'you better stop' and another replied: 'f*** off, no'. Then I heard three bangs.”

open image in gallery Police were first at the scene to try and save the boy’s life ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

Paramedics were dispatched to the shooting to give treatment to Lathaniel, but he died at the scene.

His death was described as a "life wasted" by Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green. She also said she was "very sad" to hear of the fatal shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: "This is a horrendous crime, which has shocked the local community and beyond. Our thoughts are with Lathaniel’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“Our investigation is continuing at pace, examining CCTV and collecting witness statements.

“We have deployed officers to the area on reassurance patrol, and have officers on the ground engaging with the local schools.

“We need the help of the public too – if you were in the local area please think remember back to yesterday afternoon and come forward with any information, no matter how small.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has any mobile phone or dash cam footage from the area surrounding Paradise Road.”

No arrests have been made at this stage, and detectives said they are keeping an open mind about the possible motive for the attack.

If you were a witness or have any information, please call police on 101 with the reference 4116/4MAR.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if you want to remain anonymous.