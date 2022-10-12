For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Human remains have been found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher, who vanished in 2019.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it identified human remains during forensic examinations in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes, during the search for the missing teenager.

Forensic work is likely to continue “for some time” as the force pursues formal identification.

The force launched a murder investigation earlier this afternoon after officers received a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday, leading to a search that found “personal possessions” belonging to Ms Croucher in a Milton Keynes property.

The 19-year-old was last seen in the city on 15 February 2019 when CCTV images captured her walking along Buzzacott Lane. It was thought she was making her way to work but she never arrived.

A large-scale missing person investigation was launched including trawling 1,200 hours of CCTV and carrying out 4,000 house-to-house inquiries, but no trace of her had been found until Monday.

Specialist search teams, police on horseback, dogs, the marine unit and the National Police Air Service have all been involved.

In an appeal a year after her disappearance, her parents Claire and John Croucher described the family's heartbreak and said they feared someone had taken her.

The parents of Leah Croucher speaking to media at Milton Keynes Police Station a year after she went missing, in 2020 (PA)

Ms Croucher was described as “very quiet” and “not really an outgoing type of person”, who preferred to read fantasy fiction or watch DVDs in her room than socialsing.

She competed internationally in taekwondo, but her father said she was “not a fighter”.

Officers working on the case began searching an address on Loxbeare Drive, Furzton on Monday evening, following a call from a member of the public. Items were discovered including “a rucksack and personal possessions belonging to Leah Croucher”.

As a result, detectives have launched a murder investigation, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said on Wednesday.

The force described the scene as “complex and challenging”, saying they would remain there for a “significant period of time”.

The teenager has been missing since 2019 (PA)

Ian Hunter, detective chief superintendent, said: “We are dealing with a very difficult scene but we can now confirm that we have discovered a number of items that are linked to Leah, and as such, we have now launched a murder investigation, led by our major crime unit.

“Leah’s family have been kept updated and continue to be supported by officers, and we are urging the public and media to think of her family and not to speculate further while this investigation is in the early stages.

“We will provide further updates when we are able to do so.”

Police have issued a fresh appeal in the search for the missing teenager in February (PA)

He added: “There remains a scene watch in place at the address while this investigation continues, and we are committed to ensuring that our enquiries at the scene are thorough.

“During our search for Leah, we have committed hundreds of officers and staff over the last three and a half years, reviewing 1,200 hours of CCTV and conducted more than 4,000 house-to-house inquiries and offered several rewards for information to lead us to Leah.

“The call from the member of the public that we received on Monday was the first occasion that we were alerted to this address, and we thank them for contacting us immediately to report their concerns.

“Our thoughts remain with Leah’s family and friends, and we will continue to offer them all the support that they need.”

Ms Croucher’s family have been informed and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

