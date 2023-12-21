Jump to content

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after five-month-old baby found in Leeds park

The baby died in hospital after being discovered in a serious condition in Woodhouse Moor park in Leeds

Alex Ross
Thursday 21 December 2023 15:41
Police were alerted to the the five-month-old baby at Woodhouse Moor Park in Leeds on Wednesday evening

Police were alerted to the the five-month-old baby at Woodhouse Moor Park in Leeds on Wednesday evening

(Google Earth)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her five-month-old baby died after being discovered in a serious condition in a park.

The baby girl was found in an area of Woodhouse Moor Park in Leeds on Wednesday evening. She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment, but later died.

The woman, who West Yorkshire Police have confirmed was the child’s mother, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The force’s homicide team is now leading the investigation and part of the park has been cordoned off for forensic examination. Footage shared on social media shows police tape close to a statue for Robert Peel by an entrance from Hyde Park Road.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The death of a child in these circumstances is clearly a very tragic incident and we are carrying out enquiries to get a complete picture of what has occurred.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park around this time and who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

More follows on this breaking news story....

