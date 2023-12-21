For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her five-month-old baby died after being discovered in a serious condition in a park.

The baby girl was found in an area of Woodhouse Moor Park in Leeds on Wednesday evening. She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment, but later died.

The woman, who West Yorkshire Police have confirmed was the child’s mother, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The force’s homicide team is now leading the investigation and part of the park has been cordoned off for forensic examination. Footage shared on social media shows police tape close to a statue for Robert Peel by an entrance from Hyde Park Road.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The death of a child in these circumstances is clearly a very tragic incident and we are carrying out enquiries to get a complete picture of what has occurred.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park around this time and who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

More follows on this breaking news story....