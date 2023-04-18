Police praise have-a-go hero who stopped armed robber’s 20-minute crime spree

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have praised the courage of a have-a-go hero after he tackled a gun-wielding man who had been on a robbery spree.

Marlon Stewart committed 13 crimes in just 20 minutes before he was confronted by shop worker Niall Stranix on 19 July last year.

Stewart threatened three 19-year-old males and robbed two of them of their mobile phones, West Yorkshire Police said.

He then entered a Premier shop, in Lidgett Lane, and demanded the till be opened, before taking a customer’s car keys and escaping from the scene in the woman’s white Audi A1.

Just minutes later, Stewart struck at the One Stop store, in nearby Chandos Gardens, where he pointed a pistol at a member of staff behind the counter and demanded money.

Marlon Stewart has been jailed for 10 years and four months (West Yorkshire Police)

Mr Stranix, who had been mopping the floor, then grabbed Stewart in a headlock and held onto him.

Stewart lashed out with a bottle, striking the 61-year-old on the head and leaving him with two cuts.

The pistol broke apart during the struggle and was later believed to have been a plastic BB gun, police said.

Stewart fled the scene without any money but was identified on the shop’s CCTV system.

Police launched an investigation and Stewart was quickly identified as the suspect. He was arrested on 29 September.

He was charged with four counts of robbery, one of attempted robbery; five counts of possession of a firearm while committing a robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in relation to the evening’s incidents.

Stewart, 37, pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on 28 October. He was jailed for 10 years and four months with an extended licence period of five years.

Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk, of Leeds District CID, said: “Stewart put all these victims through some really frightening experiences when he carried out these robberies over a very short space of time.

“He was clearly desperate and dangerous, and those who encountered him were put in genuine fear when he confronted them at gunpoint.

“While we always advise members of the public in such situations to think of their safety first, we must recognise the incredible bravery that Niall Stranix showed in making the decision to tackle him while he was threatening his female colleague.

“Despite not knowing if the gun he was holding was real or not, he showed tremendous courage in taking him on and it was his actions that directly led to Stewart’s face being captured on CCTV and him being identified as the suspect.

“We hope that the significant prison sentence that Stewart has received will provide some comfort to all the victims as well as some reassurance to the wider community to know that he is safely off the streets.”