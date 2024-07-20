Leeds riots: Police arrest man for violent disorder and arson after bus set on fire

Support truly

A man has been charged after a double decker bus was set on fire when riots erupted on the streets of Leeds earlier this week.

Iustin Dobre, 37, of Harehills, Leeds, has been charged with violent disorder and arson reckless as to endanger life and will appear in court on Monday.

Police confirmed no one was injured during the riot and have urged people with information to come forward as investigations are carried out.

It comes after West Yorkshire Police made five arrests following the riots– with the force defending its decision to pull back its officers in the face of hostile crowds.

Police tape cordons off the remains of a burnt out bus after riots broke out in Leeds, West Yorkshire, on Thursday ( Getty Images )

Police said the rioting broke out as officers responded to reports of social workers experiencing hostility when dealing with a child protection issue.

While the children were moved to a safe place at around 5pm, crowds gathered and the situation escalated, with objects thrown at police.

As the disorder escalated, Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs said officers were forced to withdraw as it became “evident that the police was their sole target”.

The decision has come in for criticism, including from local Green Party councillor Mothin Ali, who worked to de-escalate the violence.

“As the disorder escalated, damage was caused to vehicles and several fires set,” Mr Twiggs said.

In a separate incident, a police car was overturned during the riot sparked by a child protection issue ( Reuters )

“We continually assessed the situation and took the decision to deploy specialist public order officers who then came under a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large group.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An increased police presence remains in place in the area and will do so over the coming days.

“A Major Incident Portal has been created where anyone with information, photos, video footage (including dashcam or doorbell footage) in relation to the disorder can submit it through this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

“Anyone with any information can also contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference Op Jerviswick. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111.”