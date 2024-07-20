✕ Close Home secretary condemns violent disorder in Leeds

Police have so far made five arrests over a major disturbance in a Leeds suburb that the home secretary has condemned as “audacious criminality”.

West Yorkshire Police battled the “serious disorder incident” in the Harehills estate as officers faced a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large crowd that gathered in the street on Thursday night.

Footage on social media showed vehicles, including a double-decker bus, on fire while other videos showed an overturned police car on the road with its blue lights flashing.

Speaking to the BBC in Leeds the following day, Yvette Cooper vowed that those responsible for the violent disorder will “feel the full force of the law”.

In an update on the ongoing investigation, Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs said the force had been called to a report of social workers being met with “hostility” while dealing with a child protection matter. He said officers were attacked as they helped the staff to safety.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also condemned the disorder, calling it “shocking and disgraceful”.

