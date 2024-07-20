Leeds riots – latest: Arrests made over Harehills violence as Home Secretary condemns ‘audacious criminality’
Police car overturned and double-decker bus torched as social workers faced ‘hostility’ while dealing with child protection matter
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Police have so far made five arrests over a major disturbance in a Leeds suburb that the home secretary has condemned as “audacious criminality”.
West Yorkshire Police battled the “serious disorder incident” in the Harehills estate as officers faced a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large crowd that gathered in the street on Thursday night.
Footage on social media showed vehicles, including a double-decker bus, on fire while other videos showed an overturned police car on the road with its blue lights flashing.
Speaking to the BBC in Leeds the following day, Yvette Cooper vowed that those responsible for the violent disorder will “feel the full force of the law”.
In an update on the ongoing investigation, Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs said the force had been called to a report of social workers being met with “hostility” while dealing with a child protection matter. He said officers were attacked as they helped the staff to safety.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also condemned the disorder, calling it “shocking and disgraceful”.
Are you at the scene or wish to share how this impacted you? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk
Watch: Flames engulfing double-decker bus after riot broke out in Leeds
Home secretary calls Leeds disorder ‘audacious criminality’
Home secretary calls Leeds disorder ‘audacious criminality’
The home secretary described violent disorder that broke out on the streets of Leeds as "audacious criminality". Violence broke out on Thursday evening (18 July) in the Harehills area of Leeds, with shocking videos showing a police car being overturned and a double-decker bus being set alight. Five people have since been arrested. In an interview with the BBC on Friday (19 July), Yvette Cooper said: “Many people will have seen on social media some of the really shocking scenes of audacious criminality and that’s why it’s really important that those individuals face the full force of the law and that’s one of the issues police have been talking to me about this evening."
The hero councillor who formed a human shield to stop violence escalating in Leeds riots
A councillor has been hailed as a hero after attempting to calm the violent scenes which erupted on Thursday night in Leeds.
Mothin Ali, Green Party councillor for Gipton and Harehills ward, said he returned home at 3am on Friday morning after trying to stop people from throwing objects and adding to the already raging fires.
He was filmed dramatically kicking away a wheelie bin being dragged towards a fire by two young people - one wearing a balaclava - and with the other hand, stopping another adult from throwing a wooden pallet onto the fire.
Barney Davis reports:
Hero councillor formed a human shield to stop violence escalating in Leeds riots
Green councillor Mothin Ali calls for unity in Harehills after night of destruction
Nigel Farage sparks anger over ‘inflammatory’ Leeds riot comments
Nigel Farage has been accused of inflaming tensions after blaming rioting in Leeds on the “politics of the subcontinent”.
The Reform UK leader, who was in the US for the Republican National Convention in Minnesota, posted on social media on Thursday evening as scenes of disorder in the city emerged.
“The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds,” he wrote on X within hours: “Don’t say I didn’t warn you”.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Nigel Farage sparks anger over ‘inflammatory’ Leeds riot comments
Reform UK leader blames violent scenes in city on ‘politics of the subcontinent’
Watch: Home secretary condemns violent disorder in Leeds
Police warn further arrests will be made as part of ‘relentless’ investigation
Police have warned further arrests will be made as part of a “relentless” investigation.
Five people have so far been taken into custody after the scenes of violent disorder in the Leeds suburb.
Resident saw people throwing bricks and stones at a police van
From the scene in Harehills this morning, Press Association has spoken to people who live in the area.
Paul, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, said he left his house at around 7pm on Thursday to see people throwing bricks and stones at a police van.
Paul, who asked to be referred to by his first name only, said: “The police were trying to stand their ground but they had to get back in the van.”
He said he was concerned because “I’ve got kids and you don’t know how far people are going to take it”.
He said: “The most shocking thing was when the bus went up – got set on fire. There was a bang and everybody ran. I don’t like my kids being around this. It’s just not right.
“It was just that one incident and then I think everybody jumped on the bandwagon. I don’t think it was one particular people, I think everybody thought it was an excuse to have a go at the police.”
The hero councillor who formed a human shield to stop violence escalating in Leeds riots
A councillor has been hailed as a hero after attempting to calm the violent scenes which erupted on Thursday night in Leeds.
Mothin Ali, Green Party councillor for Gipton and Harehills ward, said he returned home at 3am on Friday morning after trying to stop people from throwing objects and adding to the already raging fires.
He was filmed dramatically kicking away a wheelie bin being dragged towards a fire by two young people - one wearing a balaclava - and with the other hand, stopping another adult from throwing a wooden pallet onto the fire.
Appealing for calm the morning after the violence, he told The Independent: “The police weren’t around. I don’t want to criticise them but they left the scene and tried to come back and establish control - but they were being pelted with bricks and bottles and were chased off.
Read the full interview here:
Hero councillor formed a human shield to stop violence escalating in Leeds riots
Green councillor Mothin Ali calls for unity in Harehills after night of destruction
Pictures: Harehills riots
Nigel Farage accused of ‘inflaming a situation with misinformation’
Nigel Farage is facing a backlash this morning after he posted a message on X on last night’s disturbance.
Situated thousands of miles away in the US, where he was attending the RNC conference in support of Donald Trump, Mr Farage gave his reacton to the trouble that flared in Harehills in Leeds.
He wrote: “The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”
Those remarks, however, led to a backlash from local Labour MPs, including Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds Central and Headingley.
Mr Sobel wrote: “This is a situation you know nothing about and no one has briefed you on.
“You are inflaming a situation with misinformation. Politicians have a responsibility to not exacerbate situations, particularly with no knowledge of them. I expect you to issue an apology.”
Mr Farage replied: “When will you and the Labour Party apologise for irresponsible mass migration?”