Home secretary calls Leeds disorder ‘audacious criminality’

The home secretary described violent disorder that broke out on the streets of Leeds as "audacious criminality".

Violence broke out on Thursday evening (18 July) in the Harehills area of Leeds, with shocking videos showing a police car being overturned and a double-decker bus being set alight.

Five people have since been arrested.

In an interview with the BBC on Friday (19 July), Yvette Cooper said: “Many people will have seen on social media some of the really shocking scenes of audacious criminality and that’s why it’s really important that those individuals face the full force of the law and that’s one of the issues police have been talking to me about this evening."