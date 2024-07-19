Support truly

West Yorkshire Police has made arrests following riots in Leeds on Thursday night – and the force defended its decision to pull back its officers in the face of hostile crowds.

Violence broke out on Thursday evening in the Harehills area of Leeds, with shocking videos showing a police car being overturned and a double-decker bus being set alight.

The force said the rioting broke out as officers responded to reports of social workers experiencing hostility when dealing with a child protection issue.

While the children were moved to a safe place at around 5pm, crowds gathered and the situation escalated, with objects thrown at police.

As the disorder escalated, Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs said officers were forced to withdraw as it became “evident that the police was their sole target”.

The decision has come in for criticism, including from local Green Party councillor Mothin Ali, who worked to de-escalate the violence.

Video footage shared online on Thursday night showed the double-decker bus alight ( Getty Images )

The number of arrests so far has yet to be confirmed, but more are expected.

“As the disorder escalated, damage was caused to vehicles and several fires set,” Mr Twiggs said.

“We continually assessed the situation and took the decision to deploy specialist public order officers who then came under a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large group.”

The decision was then made to temporarily withdraw officers in order to calm tensions.

He added: “Throughout the night several arrests were made in relation to the disorder and further arrests will be made over the next few days.”

Fires burn during unrest in Harehills ( Ã@robin_singhÃ via REUTERS )

Videos posted on social media showed a police car being toppled – before being attacked by people wielding a scooter, a pram and a bike – and a double-decker bus torched as multiple fires were set along the street.

On Friday morning, four officers guarded the scene around a torched bus, while residents gathered to look at the damage.

A visibly emotional group of people believed to be linked to the initial incident were sat on a patch of grass nearby.

Green Party councillor for Gipton and Harehills, Mr Ali, described the scenes as “absolute mayhem” and called for the community to stay calm and come together after the incident.

Mr Ali said the local neighbourhood policing team was “absolutely fantastic” and had aimed to avoid escalating the situation, but that it was the wrong decision for officers to withdraw during the first incident.

Leeds, Harehills councillor Mothin Ali stood in the way of rioters setting things alight on the streets of Leeds on Thursday night ( Twitter/X )

He said the police did not have the numbers or equipment needed during the disorder, and said that arrests should be made.

Appealing for calm on the morning after the violence, he told The Independent: “The police weren’t around. I don’t want to criticise them but they left the scene and tried to come back and establish control - but they were being pelted with bricks and bottles and were chased off.

“They had no shields and no helmets. Me and a couple of others tried to form a human shield. We stood in front of the bricks and bottles and tried to give the police a way of retreating.”

Mothin Ali and associate stood in the way of rioters setting things alight on the streets ( Twitter/X )

On the arrests, he said that while some people were “legitimately angry”, others were “wanting to cause trouble”.

He told PA news agency: “Legitimate anger is appropriate but attacking a bus with innocent people on it is not.”

A man throws an item onto a fire during unrest in Harehills, Leeds ( Ã@robin_singhÃ via REUTERS )

A local resident who witnessed the riot said he left his house at 7pm, only to see people throwing bricks and stones at a police van.

Paul, who did not want to give his last name, said he was concerned there could be further disorder as the “tension is still there”.

“I don’t like my kids being around this. It’s just not right,” he told PA news agency.

“The most shocking thing was when the bus went up – got set on fire. There was a bang and everybody ran.”

( Reuters )

First Bus confirmed one of its vehicles was set on fire, with another caught up in the chaos. The vehicles were empty of passengers and both drivers were unhurt.

Another piece of footage showed a large fridge being thrown onto a fire as crowds cheered and sirens were heard in the background.

Paul added: “It was just that one incident and then I think everybody jumped on the bandwagon. I don’t think it was one particular people, I think everybody thought it was an excuse to have a go at the police.”

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned in an outbreak of disorder (Katie Dickinson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Politicians condemned the violence, with Sir Keir Starmer describing it as “shocking and disgraceful” disorder that has “no place in our society”.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said police have her full backing in “taking the strongest possible action” against rioters.

She said in a statement: “The scenes of criminality and disorder in Leeds last night were disgraceful, including attacks on police vehicles and public transport, and will have been very distressing for local residents.”

West Yorkshire Police sought to discourage residents from speculating about the cause of the disorder, which it believes was instigated “by a criminal minority intent on disrupting community relations”.

A spokesperson added: “Officers are aware of incorrect information circulating on social media suggesting persons potentially responsible.”

Comments on social media by Reform’s Nigel Farage came in for criticism.

Farage wrote on X: “The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Alex Sobel, the MP for Leeds Central and Headingley, responded: “This is a situation you know nothing about and no one has briefed you on. You are inflaming a situation with misinformation. Politicians have a responsibility to not exacerbate situations particularly with no knowledge of them. I expect you to issue an apology.”