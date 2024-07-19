✕ Close Flames engulf double-decker bus after riot breaks out in Leeds with hundreds on streets

Sections of Leeds have erupted into flames as vehicles were set ablaze and police cars upturned after riots broke out reportedly following a dispute over local children being taken into care.

The home secretary described the scenes in Harehills, east Leeds as “shocking” and condemned the action as “disorder” that has “no place in our society”.

A local restaurant owner said the chaos was linked to local children being taken into care, adding that some people in the community responded by setting fires and “throwing stones”.

Livestream footage on social media showed vehicles, including a bus, ablaze, while other videos showed an overturned police car on the road with its blue lights flashing, sirens blaring, car alarms going off and crowds of people in the street – some of them shouting.

Riesa, a pharmacy dispenser who did not want to give her last name, witnessed “quite violent” scenes, saying she saw people throwing items at police officers and cars.

The 26-year-old, said: “They were attacking police cars, throwing things at the police cars – anything they could pick up off the floor really. Rocks from the garden, rubbish, drinks, anything.”