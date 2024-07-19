Leeds riot - latest: Bus on fire and police car overturned in Harehills disorder as locals told to stay home
Home secretary Yvette Cooper has condemned ‘shocking scenes and attacks’ in West Yorkshire
Sections of Leeds have erupted into flames as vehicles were set ablaze and police cars upturned after riots broke out reportedly following a dispute over local children being taken into care.
The home secretary described the scenes in Harehills, east Leeds as “shocking” and condemned the action as “disorder” that has “no place in our society”.
A local restaurant owner said the chaos was linked to local children being taken into care, adding that some people in the community responded by setting fires and “throwing stones”.
Livestream footage on social media showed vehicles, including a bus, ablaze, while other videos showed an overturned police car on the road with its blue lights flashing, sirens blaring, car alarms going off and crowds of people in the street – some of them shouting.
Riesa, a pharmacy dispenser who did not want to give her last name, witnessed “quite violent” scenes, saying she saw people throwing items at police officers and cars.
The 26-year-old, said: “They were attacking police cars, throwing things at the police cars – anything they could pick up off the floor really. Rocks from the garden, rubbish, drinks, anything.”
Below we have the statement from the home secretary Yvette Cooper in response to the riots in Leeds.
Leeds MP hits back at Farage, accusing him of ‘inflaming’ situation
A Leeds MP has hit back at claims by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage that the riots in Leeds were caused by the “politics of the subcontinent”, calling on his colleague in Commons to “issue an apology”.
Alex Sobel, the Labour MP for Leeds Central and Headingley, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “This is a situation you know nothing about and no one has briefed you on.
“You are inflaming a situation with misinformation. Politicians have a responsibility to not exacerbate situations particularly with no knowledge of them.
I expect you to issue an apology.”
Farage plays ‘politics of the subcontinent’ for riot in Leeds
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has blamed the riots on Leeds on the “politics of the subcontinent”.
The Clacton MP issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, from Milwaukee where he is attending the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump.
“The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds,” he wrote. “Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”
It is unclear what country he was referring to in the comment.
Latest from Leeds as police car overturned in violent disorder
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of rioting that broke out in the Harehills area of Leeds overnight.
Read our latest on the situation in Leeds from Joe Middleton and Maroosha Muzaffar:
