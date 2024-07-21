Leeds riots – latest: Arrests made over Harehills disorder as council urgently reviews ‘family matter’ case
Police car overturned and double-decker bus torched as social workers faced ‘hostility’ while dealing with child protection matter
Police have so far made five arrests and charged another man over a major disturbance in a Leeds suburb that has led the council to undertake an “urgent review”.
West Yorkshire Police battled the “serious disorder incident” in Harehills as officers faced a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large crowd that gathered in the street on Thursday night.
Footage on social media showed vehicles, including a double-decker bus, on fire while other videos showed an overturned police car on the road with its blue lights flashing.
Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, Harehills, was on Saturday charged with arson and violent disorder. The other five people arrested on suspicion of violent disorder remain in police custody.
The force said it had been called to a report of social workers being met with “hostility” while dealing with a child protection matter.
After meeting with representatives of the Roma community on Friday, Leeds City Council agreed to undertake an “urgent review” of the “family matter” case.
Are you at the scene or wish to share how this impacted you? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk
A man has been charged with arson and violent disorder after serious disturbances in a Leeds suburb.
Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, Harehills, was charged after a bus was set on fire during rioting in Harehills, Leeds, on Thursday evening, West Yorkshire Police said.
He was charged with violent disorder and arson reckless as to endanger life.
William Warnes reports:
Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, Harehills, Leeds, has been charged in connection with a fire on a bus in the area on Thursday.
Woman bailed after car ‘deliberately set alight’ with children inside in separate incident
A woman has been bailed “pending further enquiries” after a car was “deliberately set alight” while two children were still inside, police have said in a separate update.
The incident happened at about 10.52pm on Thursday in Tong Way, Leeds, but it is unclear whether it was linked to the disorder in the city that night.
West Yorkshire Police said a woman reported her car had been deliberately set alight while her two children were still in the vehicle.
She and a neighbour took the children to safety and were checked over by ambulance staff with no concerns found, the force said.
A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to the incident and has since been bailed pending future inquiries.
Resident tells of how ‘frightening’ and ‘worrying’ it was when riots broke out
A resident has told of how “frightening” and “worrying” it was on Thursday when the riots broke out in a Leeds suburb.
Naseem Ashfaq told The Independent: “I don’t live too far from where this happened [on] Thursday. It was very frightening and scary for me. I am over 60. [I] never experienced anything like this before.
“Good job I don’t have small children. Can you imagine what it would have been for them?
“It was so scary thinking, what’s going to happen next? Will it get worse? And how far will this go? So worrying.”
Leeds riots: What sparked the night of violent disorder?
Councillors have addressed what may have caused the unrest in Leeds
Watch: Hundreds outnumber officers as riots break out in Harehills
Everything we know about Leeds riots as police begin investigations
West Yorkshire Police confirmed no one was injured in the events and officers are urging people with information to come forward
West Yorkshire Police has made five arrests following riots in Leeds on Thursday night – and the force defended its decision to pull back its officers in the face of hostile crowds.
Violence broke out on Thursday evening in the Harehills area of Leeds, with shocking videos showing a police car being overturned and a double-decker bus being set alight.
The force said the rioting broke out as officers responded to reports of social workers experiencing hostility when dealing with a child protection issue.
Police make arrests after Leeds riots as they defend decision to withdraw officers
Unrest broke out as officers responded to reports of social workers experiencing hostility