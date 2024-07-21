✕ Close Home secretary condemns violent disorder in Leeds

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police have so far made five arrests and charged another man over a major disturbance in a Leeds suburb that has led the council to undertake an “urgent review”.

West Yorkshire Police battled the “serious disorder incident” in Harehills as officers faced a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large crowd that gathered in the street on Thursday night.

Footage on social media showed vehicles, including a double-decker bus, on fire while other videos showed an overturned police car on the road with its blue lights flashing.

Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, Harehills, was on Saturday charged with arson and violent disorder. The other five people arrested on suspicion of violent disorder remain in police custody.

The force said it had been called to a report of social workers being met with “hostility” while dealing with a child protection matter.

After meeting with representatives of the Roma community on Friday, Leeds City Council agreed to undertake an “urgent review” of the “family matter” case.

Are you at the scene or wish to share how this impacted you? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk