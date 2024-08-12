Leicester Square stabbing: Girl and woman attacked in West End as police set up cordon outside Lego store
Police cordon in place outside the LEGO store and opposite the M&M store in the tourist hotspot
Louise Thomas
Editor
A 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman have been stabbed in London’s Leicester Square.
The Metropolitan Police said the two victims had been taken to hospital but were unable to give details about how badly injured they were. A man is in custody and is thought to be the only suspect.
A police cordon has been put in place surrounding the double doors of the TWG Tea shop beside the LEGO store and in front of the M&M store, and families and tourists are still standing in queues for each. At least six police officers are at the scene.
The emergency services including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of the tactical response unit rushed to the scene at 11.36am on Monday.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman and child stabbed had been taken to a major trauma centre.
Mapped: Leicester Square stabbing
Cloth covered in blood found at the scene
Released images from the scene show a cloth covered in blood on Liverpool Street.
Blood can also be seen spattered on the pavement.
Where did the Leicester Square stabbing take place?
Pictured: Police officers at the scene in London’s Leicester Square
Victims taken to major trauma centre after stabbing attack
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman and child stabbed in Leicester Square had been taken to a major trauma centre.
The spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.36am on Monday 12 August to reports of a stabbing at Leicester Square.
“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched members of our tactical response unit.
“We treated a child and an adult at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre.”
Police cordon in place beside the LEGO store in the West End
A police cordon has been put in place surrounding the double doors of the TWG Tea shop on Leicester Square after an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman were reportedly stabbed.
The cordon is beside the LEGO store and in front of the M&M store, and families and tourists are still standing in queues for each.
At least six police officers are at the scene.
Breaking: Man arrested after 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woma stabbed in Leicester Square
A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman were stabbed in London’s famous Leicester Square.
The Metropolitan Police said the two victims had been taken to a major trauma centre after the attack in the tourist hotspot on Monday.
There were no immediate details about how badly injured they were.
The man is in custody and he is thought to be the only suspect.
The square and the surrounding area have an estimated 2.5 million visitors every week and are home to shops, theatres, cinemas and restaurants.
A police cordon sealing off the crime scene surrounded the double doors of the TWG Tea shop, which is beside the Logo store and in front of the M&Ms store.
In a statement, police said: “Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square.
“A man has been arrested and is in custody. We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects. Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition.”