Police officers at the scene in Leicester Square, London, as a man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman were stabbed ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman have been stabbed in London’s Leicester Square.

The Metropolitan Police said the two victims had been taken to hospital but were unable to give details about how badly injured they were. A man is in custody and is thought to be the only suspect.

A police cordon has been put in place surrounding the double doors of the TWG Tea shop beside the LEGO store and in front of the M&M store, and families and tourists are still standing in queues for each. At least six police officers are at the scene.

The emergency services including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of the tactical response unit rushed to the scene at 11.36am on Monday.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman and child stabbed had been taken to a major trauma centre.

Did you see what happened? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk