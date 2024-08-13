✕ Close Man describes moment he disarmed Leicester Square knifeman

A man has been charged following the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square.

Police rushed to the London tourist hotspot on Monday morning following reports of an incident near the Lego store.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this morning.

The 11-year-old victim was found with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where her injuries, while serious, were assessed as non-life threatening.

It was initially believed that the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt however it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.

