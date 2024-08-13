Leicester Square stabbing: ‘Hero’ security guard disarms knifeman after girl, 11, stabbed
Police cordon was put in place outside the LEGO store and opposite the M&M store in the tourist hotspot
A man has been charged following the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square.
Police rushed to the London tourist hotspot on Monday morning following reports of an incident near the Lego store.
Ioan Pintaru, 32, has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this morning.
The 11-year-old victim was found with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where her injuries, while serious, were assessed as non-life threatening.
It was initially believed that the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt however it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.
Man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged following the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square.
Ioan Pintaru, 32, of no fixed address was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this morning.
Police were called to Leicester Square at 11:34hrs on Monday, 12 August following reports of a stabbing.
An 11-year-old girl was found with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where her injuries, while serious, were assessed as non-life threatening.
It was initially believed that the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt however it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.
Girl, 11, and woman stabbed in Leicester Square as man arrested
A security guard jumped on a knifeman and successfully disarmed him during chaotic scenes in London’s Leicester Square, with an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman stabbed in the tourist hotspot.
Along with the assistance of other members of the public, Abdullah, 29, managed to detain the suspect until the arrival of emergency services, who arrested him at the scene.
Both victims were taken to major trauma centres, with the young girl requiring hospital treatment for her injuries, which are not life-threatening, and the woman suffering more minor wounds.
Mayor of London receiving regular updates after stabbing
A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: “The Mayor’s thoughts are with the mother and daughter who were victims of a horrific attack that took place in central London earlier today.
“An 11-year-old girl is seriously injured and remains in hospital, whilst a man has been arrested and is in custody.
“The Mayor is in touch with senior Met officers and is receiving regular updates on this incident.”
Shopworker sees girl with ‘a lot of blood’ on her face
A shopworker heard screaming outside and said she discovered the girl on the ground with wounds to her face, the Mirror reports.
She said: “I heard screaming and then I saw the girl with a lot of blood all over her face.
“Two security guards held him down. It seemed like a random attack. He didn’t fight the security guards. He did not even resist.”
Where did the attack take place?
Witness saw man being bundled into police van
Another eyewitness, David Hawkes, 43, from Billingham, Teesside, was on a family trip to London to visit the Harry Potter Studios when he saw armed cops bundle the suspect in to a police van.
He told MailOnline: “We were sat in Leicester Square and heard a female scream, we walked across at that point police were just arriving quite promptly followed by ambulance crew.
“There was a police helmet on the floor and a guy wearing black had his hands in cuffs and armed police were putting him in a van.
“An air ambulance was trying to land and it was circling overhead.”
Witness saw suspect lying in wait before child heard ‘screaming’
One witness told The Sun that the suspect was seen lying in wait at the busy tourist hotspot hours before he struck this afternoon.
Dad-of-two security guard Abu Tauhid, 35, said: “I saw him walking around the square this morning. He was on his own, just pacing around.
“I spotted him eating something like a wrap. He was looking out for someone.
“I saw police arrest him and then they took him away.
“I heard the screaming of a child and then the security worker at the tea shop came out and wrestled him to the ground.”