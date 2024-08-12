Girl, 11, and woman stabbed in Leicester Square as man arrested

Support truly

A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square, the Metropolitan Police said.

The two victims were taken to a major trauma centre by paramedics, with their current condition unknown.

Members of the public are believed to have restrained the suspect in the moments after the knife attack took place. One had his foot on the knife and the two others restrained him, a police officer at the scene told The Independent.

Officers at the scene outside the LEGO store in Leicester Square ( James Manning/PA Wire )

A police cordon has been put in place surrounding the double doors of the TWG Tea shop and beside the LEGO and the M&M store, with families and tourists still standing in queues for each.

A security guard, who gave his name as Abdullah, 29, said he “jumped on” and took a knife from a man with others joining him to hold the suspect until police arrived.

Abdullah said: “I heard a scream, at that moment I saw there was one person, roughly (in their) mid-30s or early 30s, and he was like stabbing a kid – I jumped on him, held the hand in which he was (carrying) a knife, and just put him down on the floor and just held him and took the knife away from him.

“Then a couple of more people joined as well, and we just held him until the police came, it took maybe three to four minutes for the police to arrive and then they just took him into custody.”

Members of the public intervened to apprehend the suspect ( The Independent )

He and his colleagues gave first aid to the child before the police joined in, he said.

“I just saw a kid getting stabbed and I just tried to save her. It’s my duty to just save them.”

He added that he did not know if the girl was with family members at the time.

Police said that they do not believe there to be any outstanding suspects and officers remain at the scene.

A number of objects including bloodied napkins can be seen on the ground, as well as a black cap and pieces of paper.

In a statement, the the Met Police said: “Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square.

“A man has been arrested and is in custody.

“We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects.

“Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition.”

A London Ambulance spokesperson added that they had been called to the scene at 11.36am after receiving reports of a stabbing.

They said: “We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched members of our tactical response unit.

Blood on the pavement at the scene opposite the M&M store ( James Manning/PA Wire )

“We treated a child and an adult at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre.”

Leicester Square and its surrounding areas in Soho and the West End are regarded as one of London’s most popular tourist hotspots, with an estimated 2.5 million visitors every week.

Near Piccadilly Circus, it is home to a number of restaurants, theatres and cinemas, and is usually crowded with street performers and visitors.

More follows on this breaking story....