A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square.

Police rushed to the London tourist hotspot on Monday morning following reports of an incident near the TWG Tea shop, which is beside the Legostore and in front of the M&Ms store, at around 11.30am.

The 11-year-old victim was found with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where her injuries, while serious, were assessed as non-life threatening.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt. The court heard the 32-year-old is a Romanian citizen of no fixed address.

Prosecutor David Burns said the child and her mother were in Leicester Square as tourists when she was stabbed eight times with a steak knife. He added: “I understand that she required plastic surgery for the injuries she sustained.”

It was initially believed that the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt – however, it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.