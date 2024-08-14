Leicester Square stabbing: Suspect charged with 11-year-old girl’s attempted murder appears in court
Child stabbed ‘eight times with steak knife’ in attack that left her needing plastic surgery, court hears
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square.
Police rushed to the London tourist hotspot on Monday morning following reports of an incident near the TWG Tea shop, which is beside the Legostore and in front of the M&Ms store, at around 11.30am.
The 11-year-old victim was found with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where her injuries, while serious, were assessed as non-life threatening.
Ioan Pintaru, 32, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt. The court heard the 32-year-old is a Romanian citizen of no fixed address.
Prosecutor David Burns said the child and her mother were in Leicester Square as tourists when she was stabbed eight times with a steak knife. He added: “I understand that she required plastic surgery for the injuries she sustained.”
It was initially believed that the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt – however, it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.
11-year-old girl requires plastic surgery
Earlier, during Ioan Pintaru’s appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the extent of the 11-year-old girl’s injuries were revealed.
Prosecutor David Burns said she was wounded in the face, shoulder, wrist and neck area.
Mr Burns told the court the girl was still in hospital undergoing treatment and that she required plastic surgery.
Police pay tribute to members of public ‘who bravely intervened’ in stabbing incident
Police have paid tribute to members of the public “who bravely intervened” in the Leicester Square stabbing incident.
Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their family. We will continue to provide support to them over the coming days and weeks.
“I would like to pay tribute to the members of the public, including staff from local businesses, who bravely intervened in this incident. They put themselves at risk and showed the best of London in doing so.”
