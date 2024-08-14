Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1723611229

Leicester Square stabbing: Suspect charged with 11-year-old girl’s attempted murder appears in court

Child stabbed ‘eight times with steak knife’ in attack that left her needing plastic surgery, court hears

Salma Ouaguira,Holly Evans,Tara Cobham,Alex Ross
Wednesday 14 August 2024 05:53
Close
Police on scene in London’s Leicester Square after 11-year-old girl stabbed

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square.

Police rushed to the London tourist hotspot on Monday morning following reports of an incident near the TWG Tea shop, which is beside the Legostore and in front of the M&Ms store, at around 11.30am.

The 11-year-old victim was found with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where her injuries, while serious, were assessed as non-life threatening.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt. The court heard the 32-year-old is a Romanian citizen of no fixed address.

Prosecutor David Burns said the child and her mother were in Leicester Square as tourists when she was stabbed eight times with a steak knife. He added: “I understand that she required plastic surgery for the injuries she sustained.”

It was initially believed that the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt – however, it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.

1723606248

Court appearance lasted just 10 minutes

Ioan Pintaru, 32, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with the attempted murder of a 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square on Monday.

He was also charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He appeared wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt.

The court heard Pintaru is a Romanian citizen of no fixed address and the charges were read to him through an interpreter during the 10-minute hearing.

Alex Ross14 August 2024 04:30
1723598628

Full report on court appearance on Tuesday

Ioan Pintaru appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder.

1723579760

11-year-old girl requires plastic surgery

Earlier, during Ioan Pintaru’s appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the extent of the 11-year-old girl’s injuries were revealed.

Prosecutor David Burns said she was wounded in the face, shoulder, wrist and neck area.

Mr Burns told the court the girl was still in hospital undergoing treatment and that she required plastic surgery.

Alex Ross13 August 2024 21:09
1723573247

Recap on court appearance

Ioan Pintaru, 32, was charged with the attempted murder of the girl and possession of a bladed article in a public place, said in court to be a steak knife.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt.

The court heard Pintaru is a Romanian citizen of no fixed address and the charges were read to him through an interpreter during the 10-minute hearing.

Pintaru was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 10.

Alex Ross13 August 2024 19:20
1723564337

Police pay tribute to members of public ‘who bravely intervened’ in stabbing incident

Police have paid tribute to members of the public “who bravely intervened” in the Leicester Square stabbing incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their family. We will continue to provide support to them over the coming days and weeks.

“I would like to pay tribute to the members of the public, including staff from local businesses, who bravely intervened in this incident. They put themselves at risk and showed the best of London in doing so.”

Tara Cobham13 August 2024 16:52
1723564160

Leicester Square stabbing suspect to next appear in court in September

The suspect in the Leicester Square stabbing incident was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 10 September.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Tara Cobham13 August 2024 16:49
1723558388

Pictured: Leicester Square stabbing attack suspect Ioan Pintaru

Ioan Pintaru, 32, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article
Ioan Pintaru, 32, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article (Facebook)
Tara Cobham13 August 2024 15:13
1723557569

Watch: Police on scene in London’s Leicester Square after 11-year-old girl stabbed

Police on scene in London's Leicester Square after 11-year-old girl stabbed
Tara Cobham13 August 2024 14:59
1723551187

Suspect pictured in court after Leicester Square knife attack

Ioan Pintaru appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday
Ioan Pintaru appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Tara Cobham13 August 2024 13:13
1723548265

Girl stabbed ‘eight times with steak knife’ in Leicester Square attack that left her needing plastic surgery

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an 11-year-old girl was stabbed in Leicester Square.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, of no fixed address, was also charged with possession of a bladed article early on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in