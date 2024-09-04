Boy, 14, charged with murder of dog walker after Leicestershire park attack

Support truly

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 80-year-old grandfather Bhim Kohli, who was attacked while walking his dog in a park in Leicestershire.

A murder investigation was launched after Bhim Kohli died after being seriously injured near the entrance of Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, just seconds away from his home on Sunday evening.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a neck injury pending further tests, Leicestershire Police said.

Bhim Kohli died after being seriously injured near the entrance of Franklin Park (Family Handout/PA) ( PA Media )

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had reviewed evidence from Leicestershire Police and authorised a charge of murder. The 14-year-old will appear at Leicester Youth Court on Thursday.

Mr Kohli was walking his dog Rocky through the park and is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the attack.

Five children – a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – were arrested on suspicion of murder but four were released without further action, while the 14-year-old boy remained in custody.

Franklin Park where Bhim Kohli was attacked (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

The pensioner’s family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.

“He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.”

Flowers and tributes to Mr Kohli left near the Bramble Way entrance to Franklin Park ( Getty Images )

They added: “One of his great passions was his allotment, he would go every day to tend to his plots and was so proud of them. He also enjoyed walking the family dog Rocky on the park many times a day.

“Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile.

“Our family have lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well known in the community – we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him.

“Our hearts have been completely broken. We are now pulling together as a family to try and support each other through the most difficult time imaginable and would ask for privacy while we do this.”

Andrew Baxter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police and has authorised a charge of murder against a 14-year-old boy in relation to the death of Bhim Sen Kohli.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”