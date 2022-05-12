Prisons minister Victoria Atkins has ordered an immediate review into the request of serial killer Levi Bellfield to get married in prison, branding the proposed nuptials “absolutely appalling”.

She claimed the news called into question the workings of the Human Rights Act, saying Bellfield currently has a right under Article 12 to have his application for a wedding considered.

Asked on Sky News about the request, Ms Atkins said: “Absolutely appalling. I’ve ordered an immediate review into this when it came to light last night.

“I just want to reassure people, I understand an application has been made that has not been decided yet and he most certainly has not yet married, but, if I may, he’s currently got the right under Article 12 of the Human Rights Act to get married ... or they have the right to have the application to be considered by prison governors.

“I very much welcome the debate we’re about to have about the Bill of Rights and looking at human rights for the United Kingdom for the 21st century. Believe me, I’ll be raising this.”

Later speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Atkins branded Bellfied “an evil, evil monster who has left a trail of despair and grief in his wake”.

She added: “My heart goes out to the families because, yet again, this appalling human being is on the front pages (of newspapers) and they’re having to think about him.”

But she did not say, when asked, whether she could actually stop the wedding going ahead.

Bellfield has applied for permission to marry a woman while he is serving two whole life orders for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler.

Levi Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing schoolgirl Milly Dowler following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011 (Surrey Police/PA)

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland told The Sun, which first reported the news, that the proposed prison nuptials “beggars belief”.

He added: “Milly never got to see her wedding day. It cannot be right that he gets to have his.”

The newspaper said he is engaged to a female visitor and got down on one knee to propose in front of prison staff at HMP Frankland in County Durham.

Confirming the news, a Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “An application has been received and is being considered in the usual way.”

The 53-year-old killer would need the permission of the prison governor to marry at the category A men’s prison.

Bellfield was given a whole life term for murdering Ms McDonnell, 19, in 2003, and murdering Ms Delagrange, 22, and attempting to murder Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.

He was already serving this sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly, who was snatched from the street walking from school to her home in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

Additional reporting by Press Association