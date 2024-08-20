Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man appears in court charged with murder of woman, 19, in train station car park

Jason Pascal Flore appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Stephanie Marie.

Luke O'Reilly
Tuesday 20 August 2024 11:14
Jason Pascal Flore appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Stephanie Marie (Yui Mok/PA)
Jason Pascal Flore appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of Stephanie Marie (Yui Mok/PA)

A 26-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 19-year-old woman was found stabbed in a car park at Crawley train station.

Jason Pascal Flore appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Stephanie Marie.

Flore, of no fixed address, wore a grey jumper and trousers, and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Due to the severity of the charge, magistrate Louisa Milne sent the case straight to Lewes Crown Court, where Flore, who is remanded in custody, will next appear on Wednesday.

It comes after officers were called to a report of an altercation between a man and a woman at about 7.10am on Sunday at Station Way in Crawley.

The area was searched and Ms Marie was found in a nearby car park “with stab injuries”, Sussex Police said.

She was treated by paramedics but was confirmed dead at the scene, the force added.

Due to the location of the incident, the investigation has since been taken over by British Transport Police.

