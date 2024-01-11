For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An LGBTQ-themed rainbow path has been covered in white paint in a “wilful act of vandalism” being investigated by police.

The colourful walkway in Taunton, Somerset, was painted over three years after it was designed to make the village feel more “inclusive and welcoming”.

Taunton Town Council Leader Tom Deakin criticised the vandalism and said the matter had been referred to police.

“We utterly condemn this act,” he said. “As well as limiting the use of public space, it undoubtedly has a negative impact on how our LGBTQ residents feel.”

Cllr Deakin added the council was working with its partners GoCreate, a local community interest group, to clear the paint as soon as possible.

The colourful LGBTQ walkway was covered in white paint on Wednesday morning (Michael Asher)

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson told The Independent: “We were called shortly before 92.15am yesterday morning (10 January) to a report that the rainbow path in Goodland Gardens had been painted over.

“Officers attended and are conducting enquiries. Taunton Town Council has also been made aware. If you have any information which could help our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5224007874.”

It comes after a shop in Manchester’s Gay Village was vandalised for the fifth time in under four months by masked men on a motorcycle in September 2023. The two incidents are unrelated.

Police said the two men tried to smash the windows, which are now protected by iron bars following previous attacks. When this failed, they threw an object at the doors and also at security equipment placed outside.