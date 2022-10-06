Man suffers ‘life-changing’ head injury after ‘assault’ at Liam Gallagher gig

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been left with a “life-changing” head injury after he was allegedly assaulted at a Liam Gallgher gig.

The 32-year-old, who was attending the former Oasis frontman’s sold-out gig in Cardiff Bay, was attacked between 9.30pm and 10.00pm on Thursday 15 September, South Wales Police have said.

After the man was “seriously assaulted”, he was rushed to hospital, according to officers.

A South Wales Police spokesman said the force was appealing for help in trying to find anyone who might have witnessed the attack on the man at the show at some point between 9.30pm and 10pm.

“Officers need to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident or may have video or mobile phone footage of what has taken place.”

In an unrelated incident, officers said a 28-year-old woman was also hospitalised with a broken jaw after she was attacked shortly after the concert at a Tesco cash machine at Mermaid Quay.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Friday 16 September.

Police ask anyone who thinks they could help with the investigation to call 101 quoting reference number 2200321550.

It is also possible to directly message South Wales Police on social media or via its website.