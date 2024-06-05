Man raped woman in 'horrendous' attack on night out celebrating his 24th birthday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man who targeted a vulnerable lone woman in Cardiff city centre before violently raping her under a railway bridge has been jailed.

Liam Stimpson had been out celebrating his 24th birthday when he came across his victim during the early hours of 27 December 2023.

Under the guise of offering her food, he led her to an isolated location and attacked her under a bridge which borders Callaghan Square and St Mary Street, police said.

Stimpson was caught on CCTV and mobile phone footage at the crime scene ( South Wales Police )

He continued his assault while she tried to run away, with her shouts for help eventually attracting a cleaner from a bar and a delivery driver, who successfully intervened. The woman suffered severe facial injuries as a result of the attack.

Within half an hour, Stimpson, from Llanrumney, was arrested by police in Caroline Street and has been in custody ever since.

Despite denying four offences including rape and grievous bodily harm, he was convicted by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court and has now been jailed for 15 years.

Detective Inspector Katherine Barry from South Wales Police said: “Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Liam Stimpson we had a dangerous individual.

“The level of violence he used, and degradation of the victim was horrendous. He is an absolute danger to women.

“We would like to thank the witnesses who came forward as a result of the press appeal for information and those who bravely gave evidence.

“We would also like to pay tribute to the victim’s support officer who has been an invaluable support to the victim and the investigation.”