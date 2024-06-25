Schoolgirl, 14, missing after boarding train with ‘unknown older man’
Lily Wright was last seen boarding a train from Canterbury with an unknown man
Police are searching for a schoolgirl who vanished after boarding a train with an “unknown older man” in Kent.
Lily Wright, 14, was reported missing on Monday after boarding a London-bound train from Canterbury West railway station at 1.30pm.
Also known more widely as Kalia, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white Nike trainers.
The man she was with is described as possibly being in his later teenage years and wearing a grey top and grey jogging bottoms.
Kent Police believe the pair may have been heading to an address in Welling, Bexley, south-east London. The force added that she also has potential links to Ashford.
Lily is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and has shoulder-length blonde hair.
Police say they are concerned for Lily’s welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 24-1061.