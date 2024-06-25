Schoolgirl, 14, missing after boarding train with ‘unknown older man’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police are searching for a schoolgirl who vanished after boarding a train with an “unknown older man” in Kent.

Lily Wright, 14, was reported missing on Monday after boarding a London-bound train from Canterbury West railway station at 1.30pm.

Also known more widely as Kalia, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white Nike trainers.

The man she was with is described as possibly being in his later teenage years and wearing a grey top and grey jogging bottoms.

Kent Police believe the pair may have been heading to an address in Welling, Bexley, south-east London. The force added that she also has potential links to Ashford.

Lily is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

Police say they are concerned for Lily’s welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 24-1061.