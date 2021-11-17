✕ Close Related video: Couple who sheltered Liverpool terror suspect speaks out

The suspect in the Liverpool Remembrance Sunday bomb attack was reportedly a failed asylum seeker who had been refused an appeal to stay in the UK.

The BBC said Emad al-Swealmeen’s appeal to remain in the country had been rejected by judges in 2017 without being considered in court.

Meanwhile, a couple who took in the suspect have said they believed he was an “absolutely genuine” Christian who had a “real passion for Jesus Christ”. Emad Al Swealmeen, who was a Christian convert, was being looked after by Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott in the city.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues as to a motive for the incident, and are said not to have ruled out there there was no ideological motive at all, meaning they may yet conclude there was no terror link to the blast on Sunday morning.