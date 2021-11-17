Liverpool bomb news – live: Judges ‘refused attacker asylum appeal’ as he is described as ‘genuine’ Christian
Latest developments after Remembrance Sunday explosion
The suspect in the Liverpool Remembrance Sunday bomb attack was reportedly a failed asylum seeker who had been refused an appeal to stay in the UK.
The BBC said Emad al-Swealmeen’s appeal to remain in the country had been rejected by judges in 2017 without being considered in court.
Meanwhile, a couple who took in the suspect have said they believed he was an “absolutely genuine” Christian who had a “real passion for Jesus Christ”. Emad Al Swealmeen, who was a Christian convert, was being looked after by Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott in the city.
Investigators are continuing to look for clues as to a motive for the incident, and are said not to have ruled out there there was no ideological motive at all, meaning they may yet conclude there was no terror link to the blast on Sunday morning.
Liverpool reverend says al-Swealmeen was involved with church until 2019
Reverend Mike Hindley, from Emmanuel Church in Fazakerley, Liverpool, said Emad al-Swealmeen, who they knew as Enzo, was involved in the church from 2017 to 2019.
He said: “Enzo was here for a couple of years until 2019 when we gradually lost touch with him. It’s just bewildering that a guy who was a really kind guy has ended up in that situation.”
Rev Hindley said al-Swealmeen came to the church from Liverpool Cathedral. He said: “He was around a lot and involved in a lot, but it was just like if anyone else joins the church from somewhere else.”
He said the suspected terrorist “never made a secret” of the fact he had mental health problems, but he did not go into great detail about them with him.
Detectives could still conclude no terror motive to blast
Further to the previous post, The Guardian reports that investigators are struggling to determine any ideological motive to the blast, and may yet conclude that it was not linked to terrorism.
The paper says that officially downgrading the explosion from a terrorist incident is unlikely, but that without any evidence of a link to extremist groups, detectives could still decide that there was no confirmed terror dimension to the blast.
On Tuesday, security minister Damian Hinds said: “The police are going through the evidence, the materials found at the address, and a great deal more is now known about them and more will be known about it over the hours, days and weeks to come.”
Investigators struggle to piece together motive and man behind Liverpool explosion
The path that led to Emad al-Swealmeen blowing up a taxi on Remembrance Sunday is unclear and as the investigation progresses, more and more missing pieces emerge, reports Lizzie Dearden.
The 32-year-old did not leave any note or other evidence stating his intentions, The Independent understands, and no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Emad al-Swealmeen refused permission to appeal to stay in UK
The BBC reported overnight that the Liverpool bomb attacker Emad al-Swealmeen, who was said to be a failed asylum seeker, had been refused permission to appeal to stay in the country by judges as far back as 2017.
The broadcaster said the suspect attempted to gain permission to stay in the UK but that it was rejected before it reached court.
The Upper Tribunal of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber told the BBC al-Swealmeen attempted to lodge an appeal after losing an earlier case in a lower court.
However the appeal was refused without a full hearing after a judge apparently concluded there were no grounds to overturn the lower court’s decision.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of developments in the wake of the Liverpool Remembrance Sunday taxi explosion.