A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old woman died following a “disturbance” at a property in Liverpool.

Officers were called at 4.40pm on Thursday to an address in Quarry Green, Northwood, where the victim was found in critical condition.

She was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of emergency workers was later pronounced dead.

Merseyside Police said the woman’s next of kin are being supported and a post mortem will be conducted in due course.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool who was arrested by officers on suspicion of murder has been taken into custody, the force said.

An investigation has been launched and a cordon is in place while detectives investigate.

Detective inspector Laura Lamping said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the victim’s family today.

“We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened.

“While we have already made an arrest, our enquiries continue in the area and we would appeal to anyone with any information on this tragic incident to please come forward and speak with our officers.

“If you were on Quarry Green at around 4.40pm this afternoon and witnessed or heard anything suspicious, then please get in touch. Any information you hold could be vital to our inquiries.”