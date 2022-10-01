Man charged with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel and a 40-year-old man with assisting an offender, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Thomas Cashman, 34, from West Derby, was charged with the murder of the nine-year-old girl, and was also charged with the attempted murder of Joseph Nee and Cheryl Korbel.

More to follow..