Police issue major update about Liverpool parade crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

More than 100 people have now been reported injured after a car drove into crowds celebrating Liverpool's victory, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Water Street in Liverpool city centre just after 6pm last Monday.

As of Monday 2 June, four people remain hospitalised.

Merseyside Police said on Monday that the number of reported injuries has risen to 109, a huge increase from the initial count of 79 reported last week.

Paul Doyle, 53, has been charged in connection with the crash. He appeared in court last week.

“This is a complex and constantly evolving investigation and we are still working through and assessing those reporting being injured and our inquiries remain ongoing,” Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with us so far to give witness accounts or supply information or video footage. The response so far has been of great assistance in progressing the investigation.”

open image in gallery Police officers at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building

More than 500 submissions had been made to the Major Incident Police Portal and a team of detectives are working through the information, she said.

“I would continue to appeal for anyone who has information and is yet to come forward to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Those injured and their families are being supported by specialist officers and police are being assisted in the investigation by forces in Greater Manchester, Cumbria, Lancashire, North Wales and Cheshire.

Doyle, reported to be a former Royal Marine, from Croxteth, Liverpool, is charged with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

open image in gallery A court artist sketch of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court ( PA Wire )

The offences relate to six victims, including two children aged 11 and 17.

He was remanded in custody after appearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday and is due appear for a plea hearing on August 14.

Detective Superintendent Wilson said: “As a person has now been charged in connection with this incident, I would like to remind people not to speculate or share information or footage which could in any way jeopardise the case.

“We understand that emotions are still running high, and people are seeking answers, but it is vital that we allow the matter to go through the judicial process.”

Police previously said they believed the car that struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block during Liverpool FC’s celebrations was temporarily lifted.