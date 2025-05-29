For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with multiple offences after a car ploughed into fans celebrating at Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade, injuring 79 people.

Paul Doyle will appear in court on Friday charged with dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempting to cause GBH with intent after a Ford Galaxy drove into crowds on Monday.

Up to a million supporters had gathered to celebrate Liverpool’s 20th Premier League victory in a 10-mile parade in the city.

Police believe the 53-year-old father of three from West Derby, east of the city, tailgated an ambulance trying to reach a man suffering from a suspected heart attack inside roadblocks on Water Street, off the main parade route.

Four children were among those injured after the vehicle struck crowds, who were heading to catch trains, buses and taxis home at around 6pm.

open image in gallery Home secretary Yvette Cooper visited the scene with Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram ( AFP via Getty Images )

Merseyside’s chief fire officer Nick Searle said they rescued four people who were trapped under the car, including a child. Some 50 people were taken to hospital for treatment and seven were still receiving treatment on Thursday night.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the incident, which is not being treated as terror-related. He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday.

At a press conference on Thursday, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: "Now that Paul Doyle has been charged, we ask that the judicial process be allowed to continue without any speculation online or anywhere else that could impede the pursuit of justice for all of those affected.

"A total of 79 people were injured. We continue to be in contact with our officers and staff, and seven people remain in hospital receiving the expert care of our NHS colleagues.

"I hope that all of those who are injured, all witnessed in this terrible incident, are able given time to heal and recover.

"This continues to be a large and complex investigation, and detectives are reviewing a huge volume of CCTV and mobile phone footage submitted by the public and businesses, as well as footage from our own body worn cameras and dash cams."

Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Mersey-Cheshire Sarah Hammond said: "We know that Monday's shocking scenes reverberated around the city of Liverpool, and the entire country, on what should have been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC supporters.

"Our thoughts remain with all of those affected."

Earlier this week, ACC Sims defended the policing operation during the parade, saying that the force planned for "all contingencies" - including road closures and an armed police presence.

open image in gallery A total of 65 people were injured, Merseyside Police said on Tuesday ( REUTERS )

Messages of support have been sent to the people of Liverpool since the incident, including from the King, who said: "I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need."

The Prince and Princess of Wales also said they were "deeply saddened" by the parade crash, adding: "What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy."

Speaking at an awards ceremony on Tuesday night, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the incident "showed the two faces of life".

"The most beautiful face for a long, long time: the parade was incredible, the mood was incredible and from one second to another everything changed and we learned again there are more serious things in the world than football," he said.

"Thoughts and prayers go to the injured people and their families as well.

"It should have been one of the greatest days in the history of the city, after a long, long time, because we didn't have the opportunity to do it last time.”

Natasha Rinaldi, a 31-year-old Liverpool FC fan who was watching the parade from her friend’s flat on Water Street, told The Independent: “It is unbelievable. I had been dreaming of this day for so long. I have followed the club for years and go to the games all the time.

“Everyone was so happy. But after it, everyone was broken. It destroyed what was supposed to be a very happy day.”