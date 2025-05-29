Liverpool parade crash latest: Suspect revealed as ‘married father-of-three’ as police given more time to question him
The number of injured people in the crash has climbed to 79, police said
The man arrested on suspicion of injuring almost 80 people after a car ploughed into crowds celebrating a football parade in Liverpool has been revealed to be a father-of-three.
The suspected driver is reportedly a married businessman who has been described as a “nice family man” by neighbours, according to The Mirror.
Police have been given more time to question the 53-year-old suspect after a car ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade on Monday, as the number of injured people climbed to 79.
The white British man from West Derby, Liverpool, remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs.
Seven people remain in hospital in a stable condition after a car rammed into the busy crowd on Water Street and police are speaking to those injured as part of an ongoing investigation.
The prime minister visited Liverpool to speak with police chiefs on Wednesday afternoon.
Mother dragged by car at Liverpool parade feared baby son had died
A mother dragged on the bonnet of a car at the Liverpool parade has shared the horrifying moment she spotted her six-month-old baby’s pram lying upside down in the road after the pair were hit by the vehicle.
Sheree Aldridge feared she and her son, Teddy, would die after the Ford Galaxy vehicle ploughed into them in Water Street on Monday evening.
The 36-year-old was pushing the pram alongside her partner Dan Eveson when they saw an ambulance making its way down the road, followed by a sudden noise that sounded like a brawl.
“I don’t like fighting and get really anxious, so I turned around and wanted to get the baby out of the way,” she told The Independent from her hospital bed on Wednesday morning.
Read the full story from our correspondent Alex Ross here:
Mother dragged by Liverpool parade crash car feared baby son in pram had died
Comedian’s show cancelled after he made joke about Liverpool parade crash
A comedian has had upcoming stand-up gigs cancelled after making an “embarrassing” attempt at a joke about the Liverpool Premier League victory parade crash that injured 65 people.
More than 50 people, including children, were hospitalised when a vehicle ploughed into a crowd of jubilant supporters celebrating Liverpool’s triumph on Monday evening.
But Andrew Lawrence said he would "drive through crowds of people" to get out of the city, in a post that has been met with a furious response on X.
The Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance CIC, who work to provide mental health support to victims of the 1989 disaster, replied: “A comedian really? You're an embarrassment to the profession.”
Read the full article here:
Comedian’s show cancelled after he made joke about Liverpool parade crash
Inside the aftermath of one of Liverpool’s darkest days
Treading slowly out of their Airbnb on to the heavily-policed street, the O’Brien family turned to inspect the aftermath of the appalling events the evening before.
Behind the tangled cordon, empty beer bottles and takeaway boxes were strewn across the deserted road. In the distance, a forensic officer checked the road surface for evidence.
For the sombre-looking family-of-four, it was like waking up from a violent nightmare, hoping it was just a dream. But it wasn’t.
Less than 24 hours earlier, the group were among thousands of joyous Liverpool fans packed into the street for their team’s Premier League-winning parade.
Read the full article here:
Inside the aftermath of one of Liverpool’s darkest days
Why police released suspect’s details so quickly
Within two hours of a car ploughing into crowds in Liverpool city centre, police had confirmed the alleged driver was a 53-year-old white man from the Merseyside area.
No doubt desperate to halt the spread of misinformation online, which had already begun to circulate on social media along with graphic footage of the incident, Merseyside Police made the unusual decision to share the suspect’s ethnicity and nationality at the earliest stages of the investigation.
It marks a “complete step change” in their approach to the response to the horrific knife attack in Southport last summer, police commentators have noted.
A vacuum of information in the aftermath of the stabbing at a children’s dance class was filled with misinformation about the suspect’s ethnicity and asylum status, which helped to fuel angry far-right riots which erupted across the country.
Read the full article here:
Liverpool parade crash: Why police released suspect’s details so quickly
Met chief: Forces will more often have to release details about suspects earlier
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in the future “we would always want to be more transparent in terms of the data we release” when asked if police in Liverpool were right to release the ethnicity of the suspect.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m not going to criticise another police chief who makes a judgment in a really difficult, complex situation. Every case needs judging on its merits. I think as we go forward in the future, we would always want to be more transparent in terms of the data we release. Sometimes the nature of the investigation, the nature of case, makes that difficult, but in principle of course, transparency is good.”
Asked if moving in the direction of declaring a suspect’s ethnicity sooner is the way to go, Sir Mark added: “In general, I think we have to be realistic and more often… put more personal details in public, earlier.”
He added that we are in an age of citizen journalism and “some content will be all over social media very, very quickly” and people will be “making guesses and inferences” so “in that world, putting more facts out is the only way to deal with it”.
Sir Mark also said if those facts “embolden racists” in some cases then “we need to confront those individuals”, and added: “Trying to avoid truths when half the truth is in the public domain is going to be quite difficult, going forward.”
The Liverpool parade crash has brought out the best in our police
As a police officer of more than 25 years – and as a lifelong Liverpool FC supporter – the events of Water Street on Monday evening were impossible to watch with anything other than a sense of abject horror. An occasion of joyous celebration turned, in just a handful of moments, into one of unspeakable trauma.
Whenever I see footage of police officers running in the opposite direction to a fleeing crowd, I remember my years in blue. The painful privilege of policing is to venture repeatedly into the hurting places: at the scenes of crimes, and of every kind of catastrophe. And, in those places, to see things that you can never unsee.
In my two and a half decades spent policing in London, I worked with endless vast crowds: at Premier League and Champions League football matches; at Notting Hill Carnival; on New Year’s Eve in Trafalgar Square; at central London demonstrations. It is a challenge at the best of times, keeping tens of thousands of innocent people safe as they sing and protest and dance and march.
Read the full comment piece here:
The Liverpool parade crash has brought out the best in our police
Liverpool fan 'pleaded' with driver to stop as he ploughed into crowd
A Liverpool fan run down at the club’s victory parade has described how he “locked eyes” with the driver and “pleaded for him to stop” moments before the car ploughed into him.
Jack Trotter, 22, was enjoying celebrating his team’s success when he found himself “face to face” with the Ford Galaxy on Water Street in the city centre on Monday.
The stricken Northern Irishman was helped by fellow fans and locals into a nearby pub until emergency services arrived to take him to hospital.
Photos of the father-of-one being carried by two firemen while wearing a Liverpool scarf were on the front pages of several national papers on Tuesday.
Mr Trotter, from Newtownards, County Down, escaped without serious injury and has been discharged from hospital, but fears he could be left with walking problems for weeks.
How a city came together after Liverpool’s dream title parade turned into a nightmare
This shouldn’t have been the story.
Crammed onto the waterfront like sardines, breathing in the red mist, Liverpool fans were realising a 35-year dream. In the pelting rain, it felt like nothing could dampen the mood. Their club were Premier League champions, and unlike five years ago, they were there to see it.
Little did they know the horrors that were about to unfold. A stone’s throw away, a car believed to be driven by a 53-year-old Liverpudlian ploughed into his own people. A devastating turn of events that left 65 fans, including four children, injured - some fighting for their lives. Cheers turned into screams. A dream turned into a nightmare.
Read the full article from Will Castle here:
How Liverpool united after title parade turned from dream to nightmare
Liverpool parade crash suspect is ‘married businessman and father-of-three’
The suspected driver arrested after almost 80 people were injured when a car ploughed into crowds at the Liverpool victory parade has been revealed to be a father-of-three.
The man arrested at the scene is reportedly a married businessman who has been described as a “nice family man” by neighbours who were left in disbelief at the devastation that unfolded on Monday, according to The Mirror.
Merseyside Police have been given extended powers to keep the 53-year-old man from the West Derby area in custody, after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and drug driving.
The man’s identity has not yet been released or confirmed by the police.
One neighbour told The Mirror: “It seems completely out of character. They are such a nice family, the boys are really nice and well-behaved. [He] is a fantastic guy. He came over to help us when our alarm went off once, and then did the same for our immediate neighbours too.
“It just doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t feel right. They are lovely. The whole thing is so sad - for his wife and children and also for the people who were injured.”
Read the full article here: