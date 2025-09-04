For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Royal Marine accused of ploughing his car into football fans at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade, injuring 134 people, has denied 31 charges.

Paul Doyle, 53, appeared via video link from prison wearing a grey t-shirt on Thursday as he entered the not guilty pleas at Liverpool Crown Court to allegations relating to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Mr Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds who were leaving after the city centre parade in May.

He was originally charged with seven offences but at a hearing last month a further 24 charges were added to the indictment.

Mr Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool, is charged with 18 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of wounding with intent, one count of dangerous driving and one count of affray.

open image in gallery Paul Doyle at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) ( PA Wire )

Hundreds of fans were leaving the waterfront victory parade when the incident occurred on Water Street just after 6pm on 26 May. Up to a million supporters had gathered to celebrate Liverpool’s 20th league title in a 10-mile parade in the city.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, where fire crews worked to rescue several people who were trapped under the car and dozens were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Days later, he was charged with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

It is alleged that Mr Doyle, who has been remanded in custody, drove dangerously on roads between his home address in Burghill Road and Water Street.

At his first court appearance, Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard he was alleged to have “used his vehicle deliberately as a weapon”.

A provisional trial date has been set for 24 November, which could last three to four weeks.

More follows on this breaking news story...