Emotional Liverpool parade crash witness recalls moment she knew something was wrong

A former Royal Marine who deliberately drove a car at supporters during the Liverpool parade is set to appear for his sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.

Paul Doyle, 54, of West Derby in Liverpool, drove the 1.9-tonne Ford Galaxy vehicle into the crowds of people “in an act of calculated violence”, injuring 134 people, said Sarah Hammand, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in Merseyside.

His victims ranged from a 77-year-old to a six-month-old baby.

Having initially denied 31 charges relating to the incident on 26 May, last month, on the second day of his trial, Doyle admitted all the charges, sobbing uncontrollably from inside the dock as he said “guilty” to each count.

The 31 offences include nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm, 17 of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, three of wounding with intent, dangerous driving and affray.

After pleading guilty, Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “It is inevitable there will be a custodial sentence of some length and you should prepare yourself for that inevitability.”

The sentencing hearing is expected to last over two days and will hear statements from some of the victims.