Liverpool parade crash sentencing latest: Paul Doyle facing lengthy prison term for driving car at football fans
Paul Doyle is expected to appear for sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court this morning
A former Royal Marine who deliberately drove a car at supporters during the Liverpool parade is set to appear for his sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.
Paul Doyle, 54, of West Derby in Liverpool, drove the 1.9-tonne Ford Galaxy vehicle into the crowds of people “in an act of calculated violence”, injuring 134 people, said Sarah Hammand, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in Merseyside.
His victims ranged from a 77-year-old to a six-month-old baby.
Having initially denied 31 charges relating to the incident on 26 May, last month, on the second day of his trial, Doyle admitted all the charges, sobbing uncontrollably from inside the dock as he said “guilty” to each count.
The 31 offences include nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm, 17 of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, three of wounding with intent, dangerous driving and affray.
After pleading guilty, Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “It is inevitable there will be a custodial sentence of some length and you should prepare yourself for that inevitability.”
The sentencing hearing is expected to last over two days and will hear statements from some of the victims.
He seemed like the perfect family man. Then he brought chaos to Liverpool
As tens of thousands of thousands of Liverpool football supporters celebrated their team’s success in the city centre, six miles away, in a leafy cul-de-sac, neighbours spotted a father-of-three slowly reverse out of his drive and pull away.
Believed to have dropped off the family of a work colleague in the city earlier that day, Paul Doyle, now 54, looked to be heading back out to collect them. “Paul, being Paul, the good guy he was, he’d have offered to collect them,” said a neighbour.
But the father-of-three never returned to his home.
Paul Doyle to be sentenced over two days
The sentencing of Paul Doyle is due to take place on both Monday and Tuesday, after he seriously injured crowds of people by driving into football fans celebrating Liverpool’s victory parade.
The 54-year-old changed his plea to guilty in November and admitted dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.
Our reporter Alex Ross will be at Liverpool Crown Court bringing you all the latest updates.
Paul Doyle, the ex-Royal Marine who turned celebration into devastation at Liverpool parade
He was a family man, highly respected in his community. But today, Paul Doyle faces a lengthy prison sentence after admitting driving a car into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade – turning a day of celebration into devastation.
From the outside, Doyle appeared to have it all.
Neighbours say he was happily married with three children and lived in a detached four-bedroom home in a leafy area of Liverpool.
He was fit and appeared to have been successful in his career – an ex-Royal Marine Commando who had later run his own firm before working in cybersecurity.
