Independent
Voices
Liveupdated

Liverpool parade crash trial – latest: Tearful Paul Doyle in court accused of driving into crowds of football fans

Paul Doyle, 54, is standing trial at Liverpool Crown Court charged with 31 offences over the incident at Liverpool FC’s victory parade

Alex Ross
Tuesday 25 November 2025 12:17 GMT
Paul Doyle is accused of 31 offences relating to the incident at Liverpool FC’s victory parade. Picture shows a court sketch from an earlier hearing.
Paul Doyle is accused of 31 offences relating to the incident at Liverpool FC's victory parade. Picture shows a court sketch from an earlier hearing. (Reuters)

A man accused of driving into crowds of football supporters at Liverpool FC’s victory parade, injuring more than 130 people, is standing trial today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Paul Doyle, 54, is charged with 31 offences relating to the incident on 26 May this year, when thousands of people gathered in the city to celebrate the team winning the Premier League title.

Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool denies dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.

In the court on Tuesday morning, Doyle, wearing a black suit and glasses with slicked back hair, confirmed his identity and heard the list of charges. He put his head in his hands and cried as the jury selection took place ahead of the trial beginning.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle alleged drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds of people leaving the city centre parade in Water Street on 26 May just after 6pm.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

Case adjourned to Wednesday morning

Judge Andrew Menary has sent the jury home and ended the court hearing for today.

The case will resume on Wednesday morning at 10.30am.

Alex Ross25 November 2025 12:17

Judge explains case timetable to chosen jury

Seven men and five women have been sworn in as jurors, as well as two women who will serve as extra jurors and sit through the opening in case of difficulties.

Judge Andrew Menary explains that they will first hear an opening on the case from the prosecution.

He says the case concerns allegations connected to Doyle’s conduct at the Liverpool FC parade.

He says: “The incident, as you maybe aware, occured in a busy city centre setting and has been the subject of public interest.”

He tells jury members to only consider evidence put before them in the court, and not to carry out their own research.

He says: “Don’t let your inquisitiveness get the better of you.”

Alex Ross25 November 2025 11:57

Doyle in tears as jury selection takes place

Paul Doyle wiped tears away as he was re-arraigned on four counts which have been amended to reflect the medical evidence.

He entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

He is is now charged with a total of 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, three counts of wounding with intent, affray and dangerous driving.

Doyle then put his head in his hands and cried as the jury selection started.

Alex Ross25 November 2025 11:49

Jury selection taking place

Judge Andrew Menary called in 33 people who have been identified as able to serve as jury members in the case.

They were first asked if any of them knew Doyle, who stood up so they could see him.

None said they knew him.

The names of the jury members for the case were then called, with each sitting down along two rows on one side of the court room.

Alex Ross25 November 2025 11:43

Paul Doyle appears in the dock

Paul Doyle has been brought into the dock in the packed court room.

He is wearing glasses and a black suit and a white shirt.

The court clerk asks him to stand, and says: “Are you Paul Desmond Sanders Doyle?”

He replies: “Yes, I am.”

Paul Doyle at an earlier hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Paul Doyle at an earlier hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)
Alex Ross25 November 2025 11:31

Full list of charges Paul Doyle faces

Paul Doyle is expected to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court today, where he faces multiple charges after a car crashed into Liverpool supporters during their team’s Premier League title celebrations in May.

The 54-year-old is accused of dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.

He denies all offences.

Alex Ross25 November 2025 09:27

More than 130 people injured in Liverpool Parade incident

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when a Ford Galaxy Titanium crashed into crowds at a victory parade to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League win in May.

It happened as the fans were leaving the waterfront parade in Water Street just after 6pm on 26 May.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where some people were taken to hospital while others were treated in make-shift clinics in nearby restaurants.

Two days later, Sir Keir Starmer visited the city to thank “the first responders [who] showed remarkable bravey” is helping those hurt.

Keir Starmer arrived in Liverpool shortly after the incident
Keir Starmer arrived in Liverpool shortly after the incident (PA)
Alex Ross25 November 2025 09:24

What to expect today

Paul Doyle is expected to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court today.

The case has been listed at the court for 10.30am.

For a trial to go ahead, a jury will need to be selected, before the prosecutor opens the case.

The case would then hear witness statements, which could last several days given that the charges relate to 29 victims.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

The trial is taking place at Liverpool Crown Court (PA)
The trial is taking place at Liverpool Crown Court (PA) (PA Archive)
Alex Ross25 November 2025 09:16

