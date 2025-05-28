For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother dragged on the bonnet of a car at the Liverpool parade has shared the horrifying moment she spotted her six-month-old baby’s pram lying upside down in the road after the pair were hit by the vehicle.

Sheree Aldridge feared she and her son, Teddy, would die after the Ford Galaxy vehicle ploughed into them in Water Street on Monday evening.

The 36-year-old was pushing the pram alongside her partner Dan Eveson when they saw an ambulance making its way down the road, followed by a sudden noise that sounded like a brawl.

“I don’t like fighting and get really anxious, so I turned around and wanted to get the baby out of the way,” she told The Independent from her hospital bed on Wednesday morning.

“Then I remember someone shouting ‘car’ and then I was literally on the bonnet, travelling for what felt like a while before I got thrown off and the car went over my leg.

“I had been pushing the pram and I had no idea where it went, so I looked around while on the floor and could see the pushchair upside down a little bit further up the road.

“I was just screaming that my baby was up there, but when I tried to move, I couldn’t and then everyone rushed over, including Dan, who then went straight to Ted and took him to the ambulance.”

open image in gallery The Ford Galaxy vehicle came to a stop after people in Water Street after hitting a crowd of people during the parade ( AFP via Getty Images )

Teddy and his father were taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where a check-up revealed no injuries to the baby. It later emerged that the impact of the car had sent the pram about 15ft down the street.

Ms Aldridge was taken into a restaurant used as a temporary help centre, before being moved to Aintree University Hospital. The mother suffered severe bruising to a leg, but hopes to return to her family home in Cannock, Staffordshire, soon.

She said: “I've never really been a religious person, to be honest, but something was looking at us that day, telling you. It’s a miracle we’re all alive.

“When I landed, I knew I was in pain, but I was more concerned about the baby and dad. I've never had an accident like that before... I didn't know where the pushchair was, but I thought that was it. I thought that was my time.”

open image in gallery Forensic teams scour the road for evidence as part of Merseyside Police’s investigation into the incident in Water Street ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

A total of 65 people were injured when the vehicle ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade. More than 50 people, including children, were treated in different hospitals and 11 people remained there on Tuesday in a stable condition.

Investigating officers believe the car slipped through the roadblock into Water Street by tailgating an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby in Liverpool is continuing to be questioned on Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug-driving.

open image in gallery One crash victim has described how he ‘locked eyes’ with the driver and ‘pleaded for him to stop’ ( PA Wire )

Speaking on the police investigation, Ms Aldridge said: “I think I just want to know why, because it was so direct towards me and the speed of the car.”

But she said the incident illustrated the community spirit in the city, shown throughout the aftermath, from businesses opening up spaces for the injured to strangers offering lifts and places to stay for those impacted.

open image in gallery Home secretary Yvette Cooper visited the scene of the incident on Wednesday night ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ms Aldridge said: “I just want to thank everyone; all the ambulance staff, the restaurant, the public, because you never will get to see these people again. They could have ran, to be honest, they could have got out of the way as quickly as possible because you didn’t know what was coming next, but they chose to stay with injured people.

“It says so much about the spirit of Liverpool.”