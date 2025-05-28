Liverpool parade crash latest: Victim ‘pleaded with driver to stop’ after devastating crash that injured 65 fans
Driver believed to have tailgated ambulance onto Water Street after ‘robust’ security measures were lifted so paramedics could treat suspected heart attack
A Liverpool fan run down during the club’s victory parade has recalled how he “locked eyes” with the driver and “pleaded for him to stop” moments before being hit.
Jack Trotter, 22, had travelled from Northern Ireland with his girlfriend, Abbie Gallagher, 22, to celebrate on Water Street when he was struck by a Ford Galaxy.
“Abbie was a few feet ahead of me, and I was just taking videos singing with Liverpool fans I’d never even met before,” Mr Trotter said. “Then I just heard her screaming my name, I put my phone down and by then I was face to face with the car.
“He had slowed down. And then I put my hands up and pleaded for him to stop, and he wasn’t stopping. Then he clipped me.”
Other fans helped Mr Trotter into a nearby pub until paramedics arrived. He was among more than 50 people injured, including children. Eleven remained in hospital on Tuesday in a stable condition.
A 53-year-old man from West Derby was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs. He remains in custody.
'Heroic' young Liverpool supporters pushed family out of way of car
The Independent’s Alex Ross reports from the scene in Liverpool:
A family of four visiting from Ireland say they are thankful for “heroic” Liverpool fans who pushed them out of the way of the income vehicle.
Paul O'Brien was with his 11-year-old son Danny, and parents Marie and Peter, when they heard a commotion further down Water Road.
They saw people jumping on the top of a car as it passed a stationary ambulance on the street, heading toward them.
"They [the people jumping on the car] got the car stopped and then it got away again and we were pushed to the side as it came past us," said Paul, aged 39.
"It passed us by inches, and then it continued and we could actually hear the thuds of people being hit. It was just a terrible scene. There wee kids, men and women on the ground."
"The men who pushed us out of the way were amazing, it was heroic stuff, young Liverpool supporters. They didn't think for a second, only for those people they don't know."
After the incident, the family went inside an Airbnb on Water Street, where they stayed for the evening.
"We intended to go out for a few drinks, but we were so upset we came back and just stayed in for the night. Danny was shaking. It is hard for the fella to see it going on, it was very hard to understand."
Pictured: Princess Anne visits Liverpool hospital after parade crash
The Princess Royal was on Tuesday pictured visiting the Royal Liverpool University Hospital today following the parade crash.
Princess Anne met with members of the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) team to thank emergency responders following the incident in Liverpool on Monday evening.
Inside the aftermath of one of Liverpool’s darkest days
Treading slowly out of their Airbnb on to the heavily-policed street, the O’Brien family turned to inspect the aftermath of the appalling events the evening before.
Behind the tangled cordon, empty beer bottles and takeaway boxes were strewn across the deserted road. In the distance, a forensic officer checked the road surface for evidence.
For the sombre-looking family-of-four, it was like waking up from a violent nightmare, hoping it was just a dream. But it wasn’t.
Less than 24 hours earlier, the group were among thousands of joyous Liverpool fans packed into the street for their team’s Premier League-winning parade.
Our reporter Alex Ross writes from Liverpool:
Witness recalls panic and tears as crowd surged into nearby bar
Liverpool fan Alex Todd, who runs Liverpool FC fan account ‘Don Kopleone’ on X, told The Independent about the horrifying scenes in the immediate aftermath of Monday’s incident.
He was part of a crowd which surged into a nearby Hooters bar as the car plowed through the celebrating fans just metres away.
“Suddenly, I heard lots of shouting, felt a surge push me and tens of others into the bar, while one guy who had been standing next to me turned and sprinted in the other direction towards what I would later learn was the car,” Mr Todd said.
As soon as he heard about the car, Mr Todd said he was “panicking” about his little sister who had got caught up in the crowd a few metres behind him.
“I saw her falling through a crowd into the bar about twenty seconds later and she burst into tears immediately, the car had only been a few metres away from her,” he added. “I texted family group chats immediately to let people know there had been some kind of incident but for the moment we were together and safe.”
The bar went under lockdown for the next hour, the 25-year-old said, before they were let out through the back doors “quite shaken up but thankfully all safe”.
Liverpool FC captain says he is 'praying for speedy recovery' of injured
Liverpool FC captain Virgil van Dijk said he is “praying for a speedy recovery” for all those injured in the crash following the club’s title parade.
The Dutch defender posted on Instagram: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries.
“We are all with you.”
'I will never forget seeing a woman stuck under the car'
Natasha Rinaldi, 31, was watching the parade from her friend’s flat on Water Street, Liverpool, when she heard “desperate screams” from below.
“We rushed over to the window and saw injured people all over the floor,” she told The Independent.
“We heard so many screams. I will never forget seeing a woman stuck under the car. It was so distressing. She was the last person to be rescued.”
Ms Rinaldi, a Liverpool FC fan for 12 years, said the collision, which injured 47 people including four children, had “destroyed” what was supposed to be a “very happy day”.
She said: “It is unbelievable. I had been dreaming of this day for so long. I have followed the club for years and go to the games all the time.
“Everyone was so happy. But after it, everyone was broken. It destroyed what was supposed to be a very happy day.”
Liverpool FC's boss thanks club's supporters who 'helped each other'
Liverpool FC chief executive Billy Hogan thanked the club’s supporters who “helped each other” after a car drove through fans celebrating in the city on Monday.
He said: “On behalf of all of us here at Liverpool Football Club, I would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts to all those who’ve been affected by this appalling incident on Water Street yesterday evening.
“This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city in our entire fanbase, and it ended in unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident.
“I’d like to pay tribute to our emergency services and partner agencies – Merseyside Police, North West and St John Ambulance Services, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue – who dealt with the incident, and now our hospital staff across the city who are dealing with those who are injured, including tragically four children.
“I would also like to thank our supporters who witnessed this event and helped each other where they could.
“We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone ha
'I pleaded for the driver to stop', recalls witness
A Liverpool fan run down at the club’s victory parade has described how he “locked eyes” with the driver and “pleaded for him to stop” moments before the car ploughed into him.
Jack Trotter, 22, was enjoying celebrating his team’s success when he found himself “face to face” with the Ford Galaxy on Water Street in the city centre on Monday.
He told the PA news agency of the moment before he was struck by the car: “He had slowed down. And then I put my hands up and pleaded for him to stop, and he wasn’t stopping.
“Then he clipped me.” Mr Trotter said the incident was “very quick”.
“I did lock eyes with him,” he continued. “People were hitting his car, shouting at him. Everything was very dark. Everything was very blurry. He had ran through me by the time I could get a good look at him.
“When the car had hit me, the adrenaline kicked in, and I didn’t really, obviously feel anything. And then once I found my partner, the adrenaline wore off, and then I just collapsed on the wall and said ‘Abbie, that’s me, I’m gone”.