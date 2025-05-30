Liverpool parade crash: Paul Doyle charged with dangerous driving after 79 fans injured

A former Royal Marine accused of driving a vehicle into crowds of fans at Liverpool’s victory parade is set to appear in court today.

Paul Doyle, 53, who is from the West Derby, Liverpool, is accused of seven offences following the incident on Water Street in the city centre on Monday, which resulted in 79 people suffering injuries.

On Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced he had been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to a child. Police confirmed the ages of those injured in the incident ranged from nine to 78 and all 79 are British.

Doyle is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.