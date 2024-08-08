Watch: Sentencing of Liverpool rioters televised from court in rare livestream

Support truly

Watch from Liverpool Crown Court where two rioters were sentenced on Thursday, 8 August, for violent disorder.

John O'Malley, 43, and semi-retired welder William Nelson Morgan, 69, were in the dock.

O'Malley, of Cambridge Gardens in Southport pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Southport, pleaded guilty to violent disorder earlier in the week after rioting outside a mosque in Southport.

Morgan, of Linton Street, Walton was charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in Walton. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

The 69-year-old was part of a group who thew bricks, set fire to bins and buildings, and damaged local businesses in County Road, Walton.

Sir Keir Starmer has said those caught being involved in riots across England and Northern Ireland can expect to be rapidly processed through the courts.

Far-right violence erupted following the deaths of three children in a stabbing attack in Southport.

It came after the spread of false claims online that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.